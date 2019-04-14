From Toyota Highlander to Lincoln Corsair, 9 cars to watch at New York auto show

New American luxury vehicles, a favorite Toyota family-hauling SUV and – rarest of all! – a new midsize sedan are scheduled to debut at the New York International auto show media days next week.

After journalists look over the cars and trucks on Wednesday and Thursday, the show opens to the public on Friday, April 19 and runs through Sunday, April 28 at New York's Javits Center.

Vehicles at the show include:

2020 Cadillac CT5

Likely to be a bit shorter than the CTS sedan it replaces, the CT5 features a new design with a long hood and short rear deck. Key questions will be passenger space and luggage capacity. The CT5 was designed to compete with the BMW 3-series, Audi A4 and Mercedes C-class, so a quality interior with luxurious and eye-catching materials is vital.

The CT5 is the beginning of a reset for Cadillac’s car line, which has ditched the XTS, replaced the CTS and will shortly drop the smaller ATS in favor of a car called the CT4. Look for details on Freep.com at 9 a.m. March 16.

2020 Ford Escape

Ford’s second-best-selling vehicle behind the F-150, the 2020 Escape is longer and will offer hybrid and plug-in models, in addition to a pair of pure gasoline power plants. The new design looks sportier than the outgoing model, but has practical features like a sliding rear seat to maximize either legroom or cargo space.

The Escape goes on sale this fall. The plug-in hybrid arrives in 2020 and should deliver more than 30 miles on battery power alone.

2020 Hyundai Sonata and Venue

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata uses a new architecture. More

Midsize sedan sales have hit a wall as customers switch to SUVs, but Hyundai’s 2020 Sonata introduces a new platform what will underpin a range of upcoming Hyundai cars and SUVs. Power comes from a 191-hp 2.5L or 180-hp turbo 1.6L four-cylinder engine. An eight-speed automatic transmission is likely. The sedan has a long nose, fast rear window and interesting flares along the shoulder line.

2020 Hyundai Venue More

The Venue subcompact SUV will slot below the $19,990 Kona as Hyundai’s entry-SUV, developed to compete with Nissan’s appealing little Kicks. Expect lots of driver assistance and connectivity features to appeal to young drivers and their parents.

The Venue goes on sale in the fourth quarter.

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Borrowing its name from fast sailing vessels often used by buccaneers and other rogues, the Corsair will share some of the Escape’s engineering but add styling and features consistent with Lincoln’s bigger Nautilus and Navigator SUVs. A luxurious interior wrapped in high quality materials is also likely. It’d be a surprise if Lincoln doesn’t offer a hybrid or plug-in model, too.