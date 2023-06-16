Toyota Land Cruiser Returns To America

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

But it’s likely not going to be the full-blown 300 Series…

Toyota teased the Land Cruiser nameplate is returning to the US market after it was retired at the end of the 200 Series by releasing a 5-second video on social media. In it, Toyota USA features several Land Cruiser badges and asks “Did you really think we’d be gone for long?” A lot of people did, actually.

Check out Adam Levine’s new off-roader here.

For far too many American consumers, the prospect of paying Lexus-level prices for a Toyota SUV was just too much. As good as the J200 was, the sad reality is most owners and prospective owners would never even begin to tap into its impressive trail capabilities. That alone helped doom the J300 for this market.

So what’s coming to the US? This is where the confusion begins because most Americans don’t have any idea that in other markets there are many versions of the Land Cruiser, including a smaller product called the Prado. And the rumor is that’s exactly what we’re getting here.

The best way to understand what the Land Cruiser Prado is would be to look at the Lexus GX since the current-gen luxury SUV is essentially a badge-engineered Prado. While definitely capable in off-road situations, it’s nowhere nearly as armed to the teeth as the full-blown J200, but for most people that’s just fine. After all, both will get you to Trader Joe’s so you can look “rugged.”

However, there’s a new version of the Lexus GX you undoubtedly have seen splashed everywhere (we’ve included a photo just in case you haven’t). A new Prado is coming as well, likely sharing its platform with the GX.

To keep people in this market from getting confused, and maybe ultimately confusing them even more, some outlets like Australian site Drive claim the “Prado” will be dropped and this new SUV will just be called the Land Cruiser here. But it won’t really be the J300 like what other markets have been enjoying, so it’s really the Prado.

If you want to enjoy a new Land Cruiser and you live in the US, there’s still a way. Just pop out $92,000-plus for a Lexus LX and you pretty much are getting just that. Kind of. Well, closer than what you get with the GX and the Prado.

For now, all of this is rumor and conjecture but it all seems highly likely and probably confusing for most normies. At least they’ll look good loading their groceries at Trader Joe’s.

Images via Toyota, Lexus

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.