The Toyota Land Cruiser Se Teases an Electric Flagship SUV

After a few years off the American market, Toyota is bringing the Land Cruiser back with a vengeance with the Prado-based, J250-generation truck coming in the 2024 model year. That car joins nine other Toyotas and seven more Lexus models in a robust lineup of Toyota-built crossovers, trucks, and SUVs sold in America, but just one of those gets the Land Cruiser name. If an EV being shown at the Japan Mobility Show is any indication, that could change soon.

This is the Land Cruiser Se, a three-row electric SUV that looks nothing like anything sold with the Land Cruiser badge today. Details are scarce, but the press release emphasizes the car's monocoque construction and the quietness that comes with an EV. Past that, everything else left to know about the EV is up to you to figure out from photos.

While the side mirror-free Land Cruiser Se certainly appears to be a concept, the limited information provided by Toyota in its global press release does not actually use the phrase "concept." While it seems unlikely that Toyota has debuted a production models in a press release about five different products ranging from full-fledged truck concepts to a steering wheel concept, it is entirely possible that a final Land Cruiser Se could be on the way sooner than we think. While the Land Cruiser branding may be at odds with where the flagship Land Cruiser is aimed in America, a Toyota luxury EV would make for a natural rival to the Rivian R1S, Mercedes EQS SUV, and Lucid Gravity.

You Might Also Like