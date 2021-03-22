Toyota Leads Losses After Renesas Fire Stokes Chip Crunch Fears

1 / 2

Toyota Leads Losses After Renesas Fire Stokes Chip Crunch Fears

Yuki Furukawa and Pavel Alpeyev
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese automakers fell Monday after a fire unexpectedly halted one of chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp.’s largest plants, exacerbating a growing global shortage of automotive semiconductors.

Renesas slid as much as 5.4%, while customers from Toyota Motor Corp. to Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. also fell in early trading. One of the biggest suppliers of car chips, Renesas was forced to halt a Japanese plant Friday after a fire broke out in one of its clean rooms, critical areas designed to keep impurities from contaminating semiconductors.

Toyota said Monday it’s trying to gauge the fallout from that unexpected halt, which could ripple across an industry already struggling to keep assembly lines operating during a severe shortage of chips. The Renesas fire will likely worsen a crunch that stemmed from booming demand for home and work gadgets during the pandemic, estimated earlier this year to cost global automakers about $61 billion in lost sales in 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Hidetoshi Shibata warned the plant could be sidelined for a month and cost the company 17 billion yen ($156 million) in revenue.

“I’m concerned that this will have a very big impact,” Shibata said at a news conference on Sunday, following the fire.

Renesas, which posted 715.7 billion yen in revenue last year, gets about 6.6% of its sales from Toyota, according to Bloomberg’s Supply Chain Analysis. The Japanese automaker also warned that cold weather-induced semiconductor shortages will force it to suspend a factory in the Czech Republic for two weeks. A Toyota representative said it’s investigating the potential impact from the Renesas stoppage but had nothing more to share at this moment.

“This is turning into a negative story,” said Takeshi Miyao, an analyst at independent researcher Carnorama. “Production is shrinking, not increasing, so the balance between supply and demand is only getting worse.”

Read more: Fire and Ice Aggravate Chip Supply Headache for Car Industry

Read more: Fire and Ice Aggravate Chip Supply Headache for Car Industry

Shibata had told Bloomberg News earlier in March that shortages could persist into the second half, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of cars and gadgets well past the summer.

“This is terrible for the automobile supply chain; they might have to move toward holding more inventory,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi said of the Renesas fire.

Renesas has production facilities at six sites in Japan. The N3 building where the fire broke out is home to 300-millimeter wafer production, which would make it one of the company’s more advanced lines. In 2019, Renesas was the third-largest maker of automotive silicon. Toyota is one of its biggest customers, according to Bloomberg’s supply chain analysis.

“Supply will remain tight through the first half of the year,” Shibata said in the interview published March 12. “And the way things look now, the situation will continue into the second half. But it’s anyone’s guess.”

Read more: Carmakers’ Chip Shortages May Last into Late 2021, Renesas Says

(Updates with Toyota’s comment in sixth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Renesas fire threatens 'massive impact' on global chip supplies

    One of the world’s largest producers of crucial chips used in the automotive industry has warned of “a massive impact” on global semiconductor supplies, after a fire at one of its factories. The fire, which broke out at a factory run by the Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas on Friday, is expected to halt production at a site in the city of Naka, north of Tokyo, for at least one month. “We are concerned that there will be a massive impact on chip supplies,” Hidetoshi Shibata, chief executive of Renesas, said on Sunday. He added around two-thirds of the production affected was focused on automotive chips. The timing of the fire is expected to exacerbate an already fraught situation, where automakers around the world are struggling to keep assembly lines operating amid a global shortage of chips. Renasas said carmakers could expect to feel the supply pinch in around a month. This year, Honda, Ford and Toyota have all blamed halts in production on the chip shortage. The $433bn (£317bn) semiconductor industry which relies on highly-specialised factories is usually a delicate balancing act between demand and supply. However that delicate balance was trashed by the coronavirus, which sparked booming demand for the chips as people around the world clamoured for laptops, tablets and games consoles to sustain their work, entertainment and schooling throughout a pandemic. Because the consumer electronics industry tend to place bigger orders for chips, that makes them more valued customers to the chip manufacturers, pushing car makers to the back of the queue. Renasas counts Toyota and Nissan among its automotive clients. Speaking to reporters, Shibata said that Renesas plans to restart production at the plant within a month although it could take longer to replace the damaged equipment. The fire destroyed 11 machines, equivalent to 2pc of manufacturing equipment. A month-long break, he added, would cause the company to lose around ¥17bn (£113m) in revenue. This latest disruption at the Naka site follows a halt to production for a few days last month after an earthquake cut power and back up generators failed to start.

  • Shares of Japan's big three car makers dip after Renesas auto chip-plant fire

    Shares of Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor and Honda Motor fell on Monday following a fire at a Renesas Electronics semiconductor plant that may aggravate a global shortage of automotive chips. The stock price of Japan's big three car makers fell more than 2% in early trading compared with a smaller 1.4% dip in the benchmark Topix index on the Tokyo bourse. Renesas said it will take at least a month to restart production on a 300mm wafer line at its Naka plant in northeast Japan after a fire on Friday caused by an electrical fault destroyed machinery and poured smoke into the sensitive clean room.

  • Fintech Focus Roundup For March 21, 2021

    Meet Qooore, The Fintech Merging The Experiences Of Robinhood And TikTok Founded in 2020, Qooore is on a mission to drive interest and empower investment in financial markets. The firm’s genesis comes alongside news of record retail trading activity, as well as the rise and fall of stocks like GameStop Corporation, driven in part by speculative commentary on online forums like WallStreetBets. “We’ve seen this trend,” strategy advisor Alex Kochetkov said. “Our position is not to add to it -- they hype -- which can lead to people losing money.” Qooore is redefining financial education, providing millennials and Generation Z the tools to become the smartest generation of investors, ever. Through “educational fintertainment,” a whole new concept that merges the best of Robinhood and TikTok, Qooore delivers to users engaging, easy-to-digest financial news, data, and trading access. More Than 50% Of Small Businesses Have Reopened: Survey As part of an effort to track U.S. small business growth through 2022, Kabbage polled more than 550 small business leaders. The survey tracked key performance metrics including headcount, revenue, profit, online strategies, as well as future outlooks, to provide insight into how American small businesses are recovering and adapting amid the pandemic. The results show that 57% of surveyed businesses are fully open as local or federal pandemic shutdowns ease. Reopening rates, according to Kabbage, were aided also by a shift in operations online that helped boost average monthly online sales revenue by 54%. When asked whether pre-pandemic occupancy rates would return, 33% of surveyed businesses said they would expand digital operations to supplement or replace in-person operations, while 15% would scale down digital operations to pre-pandemic levels. Intelligent Trading With TradeUI's Stock, Option Order Flow Insights Founded in 2020, TradeUI is a fintech specializing in low-cost stock and option insights. The firm was founded after its founder saw the need for comprehensive stock and option-based trading alerts. “Typically, when you try to get into a trade, you match up a bunch of things like technical analysis and the news,” the founder said in an explanation on how he intends to improve access to actionable market insights. “I’ve been backtesting for years and the idea was to ... build a tool that helps you find trades formatted in a way that anyone can use.” In the simplest way possible: TradeUI is a provider of low-cost unusual options activity alerts, as well as technical and fundamental analysis tools that help traders follow the smart money. “It’s a tool to help you take high-confidence, more successful, lower-risk trades.” Fintech Spotlight: How Bumped Makes You An Owner In The Brands You Shop At Owning a company’s stock drives brand loyalty and increases spending. That’s according to a Columbia Business School study that analyzed transaction-level data from Bumped, a Portland-based fintech that rewards users with stocks from the brands and stores they buy from. In further unpacking ownership and spending dynamics, Benzinga spoke with Bumped founder David Nelsen and vice president of corporate communications Amy Dunn. Fintech Spotlight: JPMorgan Chase Looks To Digital Banking Innovation In light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, adoption rates of fintech solutions — online, digital banking — soared. As of the fourth quarter of 2020, Chase has over 55 million digitally active customers, up nearly 5% on a year-over-year basis, and 41 million mobile active customers, up 10% year-over-year. “Last year, accelerated digitization of all industries, including banking," Allison Beer, the Chief Product Officer and Head of Customer Experience and Digital for JPMorgan Chase & Co, said in a statement on the rising interest in digital-focused solutions. “Customers are embracing, across the spectrum — across age groups, segments, geography — self-service and digital banking in a way they hadn’t previously.” Specifically, Beer said customers have stepped up their embrace of Chase’s highly secure, and easy-to-use digital self-service channel, via the Chase Mobile Banking App. “We’re seeing customers habituated into digital banking, in a way that would have likely happened, but may have taken longer. These trends ... will continue to accelerate.” Exclusive: VC And Business Founder Randall Kaplan Talks Life, Relationships And Innovation “When someone tells me something can’t be done, I think there’s always a will and a way.” That’s according to Randall Kaplan, an American entrepreneur and venture capitalist working to fuel the next wave of disruptive innovation and inspire tomorrow’s leaders. Known as “Mr. Beach,” Kaplan is known for early successes at SunAmerica, a financial services company acquired by American International Group Inc, and Akamai Technologies Inc. Today, Kaplan spends his time managing JUMP Investors, a venture capital firm and family office, as well as Sandee, a travel company, Thrive Properties and CollarCard, among other ventures. In a conversation with Benzinga, Kaplan spoke about his origins and aspirations, as well as tips for building relationships and succeeding in today’s digitally disrupted business world. Fintech Spotlight: How Docoh Is Empowering The Next Generation Of Retail Investors In light of speculative commentary on online forums such as WallStreetBets, which has fueled individual stock volatility, retail investors have gained increased respect from institutional counterparts. In recognition of those disruptive innovators catering to retail interests, Benzinga spoke with Richard Goulstone and Dan Zambonini, founders at Docoh. IeAD, InStudio Ventures Form 'The Draft' To Support Global Sport-Tech Innovation In an effort to disrupt the traditional venture capital model and focus on venture building as the future for sports technology investment, IeAD and InStudio, two big movers in the sports industry, are setting up a U.S.-based seed and venture capital fund. InStudio, in collaboration with major sports clubs and brands like MLS, NFL and PepsiCo Inc, among others, is a venture studio helping build the sports, media and technology companies of the future. IeAD, drawing on inspiration by legends like Adi Dassler, the founder of German sportswear company Adidas ADR, drives innovation and excellence in sports- and health-technology journeys. “We build ventures by investing beyond capital,” Danny Cortenraede, a serial entrepreneur and investor who leads InStudio Ventures and built companies like Wannahaves and 433, said in a statement. “Our focus is to validate start-ups by a wide metric of indicators that we defined as key elements to build a successful business. Get start-ups on the right track by testing and eliminating all assumptions on their customer, product, market, and industry in four steps to create the ultimate value proposition for growth. We combine the power of leAD, the academy, our venture studio, and access to the biggest corporations, leagues, clubs, athletes to help startups with a solid foundation and grow exceptionally.” M1 Finance Announces $75M Series D To Lower Barriers To Financial Wellness M1 Finance is a platform for digital investing, borrowing and banking. As part of its vision to help self-directed investors build wealth for the long-term, M1 Finance is lowering the barriers to financial wellness through comprehensiveness and automation. To scale access to its financial wellness portal, M1 Finance said it will expand the depth and breadth of its customer-driven product portfolio through a $75-million Series D funding round led by Coatue. The Series D follows a $45-million Series C and $33-million Series B in 2020. Previous investors Left Lane Capital and Clocktower Technology Ventures also participated in this round. The Wall Street Banker Behind Litquidity On The Business Of Memes, Robinhood Trading Phenomenon And More Finance is a tough, but rewarding career. That’s according to the founder of the finance meme account Litquidity, an anonymous Wall Street banker in his late 20s who uses social media as a creative outlet. Litquidity’s founder decided to start the media brand in 2017 to share humor drawing on his time in investment banking and venture capital. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Texas Pacific Land Corp, StoneCo, Virgin Galactic And MoreMeet Qooore, The Fintech Merging The Experiences Of Robinhood And TikTok© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 11 ways to support Asian American, Pacific Islander communities

    Nearly 3,800 incidents of hate crime or discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were reported between March 2020 and February 2021.

  • China Matters a Lot to Tesla. That’s Why Elon Musk Has Given Assurances About Its Data.

    The Chinese market is critical for the company, but the CEO doesn't appear too worried about the possibliity of Beijing restricting government use of the vehicles.

  • Eagles could be a trade destination for Nick Foles as Bears look to move on from QB

    Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Nick Foles could be traded from the Bears to the Eagles to back up Jalen Hurts

  • Richmond Fed's Barkin: U.S. may be 'on the brink' of complete recovery

    The U.S. economy may be "on the brink of completing the recovery" from the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Sunday, although risks remain for some workers. "I am hopeful that we are on the brink of completing the recovery," Barkin said.

  • CP Rail Agrees to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada in the first year of those nations’ new trade alliance.The transaction creates the only network that cuts through all three North American countries, giving CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail network that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. The network would also let CP reach deep into Mexico, which made up almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenue last year.“I’ve had my eye on the KCS for quite some time,” CP Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a telephone interview. “We extend our reach for our customers through the U.S. and into Mexico, and at the same time KCS can do the same coming from Mexico up to U.S. destinations and Canada.”The combination -- the biggest purchase of a U.S. asset by a Canadian company since 2016 -- would provide a transportation solution for manufacturers seeking to bring factories back to North America after the pandemic exposed risks of relying on overseas supply chains, Creel said. The merger has a “compelling and powerful environmental impact” by enticing more truck cargo to rail, which is about four times more fuel efficient, he said.Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share they hold, valuing the stock at $275 apiece -- 23% more than Friday’s record close, according to a statement from both companies on Sunday.Creel will be CEO of the new company, to be based in Calgary, and is expected to remain at the helm until at least early 2026, according to a separate statement. The new entity, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, will have revenue of about $8.7 billion and almost 20,000 employees.Trade PlayThe transaction would be the biggest Canadian purchase of a U.S. asset since Enbridge agreed to buy Spectra Energy for about $28 billion five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That deal closed in early 2017.The deal comes as trade across the three nations is expected to pick up under the Biden administration. Just days after his inauguration, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his first calls with foreign counterparts, where issues from trade to climate change were discussed.Mexico is a crucial supplier of vehicles, auto parts, electronics and food and a major customer of grain, fuel and consumer goods -- ties that are likely to be strengthened by July’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.Kansas City’s unique network linking Mexico’s largest industrial cities and ports to the U.S. Midwest would be positioned to benefit if the coronavirus pandemic and fraying ties between the U.S. and China prompt companies to move lower-wage manufacturing from Asia to North America.As part of the transaction, CP will issue 44.5 million new shares, to be financed with cash-on-hand and about $8.6 billion in debt. CP’s debt would jump to about $20 billion and leverage would increase to about four times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Free cash flow of about $7 billion over a three-year period from the combined railroad would help CP whittle that down to 2.5 times.CP expects to boost adjusted diluted EPS in the first full year after completing the deal, and later generate double-digit accretion. The combination will result in about $780 million of efficiency gains over three years, with about three-fourths of that coming from profit increase.No Job CutsThere will be no workforce reductions, Creel said in the interview, and he predicted the merger will result in job gains as sales grow.CP will file the merger application with the U.S. Surface and Transportation Board on Monday and begin the process of creating a trust that will hold Kansas City Southern’s shares while approval is pending, Creel said. The companies expect a review by the STB to be completed by mid-2022On a conference call with analysts Sunday, Creel said there’s “minimal risk’’ that regulators will block the deal. There are no situations in which the merger will cause shippers to lose access to rail options, he said.“The Canadian Pacific-KC Southern combination has most of the hallmarks for regulatory approval,” said Lee Klaskow, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It will remain the smallest Class I railroad and the lack of overlap and the extension of the combined networks will not impede competition, in our view, and may result in improved fluidity.”He added that Kansas City Southern is exempt from the regulator’s “high-hurdle merger rules.”Still, there could be other obstacles. CP’s hostile attempt to acquire Norfolk Southern Corp. beginning in 2015 collapsed amid a hail of shipper criticism, including from United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp. and even the U.S. Army, which uses the rails to transport military equipment. Creel called the deal “simple and pro-competition” because the two networks don’t overlap.“It provides a positive impact for all stakeholders, including the public interest,” Creel said. “Existing customers get to extend their length of haul and reach into new markets, as well as new customers that this network will naturally attract.”A Repeat TargetKansas City Southern, the smallest of the U.S.’s Class I freight railroads, has been a takeover target before.In September, Dow Jones reported that the company rejected a $20 billion offer from Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners. Rumors of Kansas City Southern as a takeover target have swirled for years, especially after Canadian National Railway completed the purchase of the Illinois Central Railroad in 1999 that gave it access to ports in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.Creel and Kansas City Southern CEO Pat Ottensmeyer said they began talks on the merger late last year. The two companies, which has work together for years with railcar exchanges, decided the timing was right, especially after the revamped U.S.- Mexico-Canada trade deal that replaced NAFTA, Ottensmeyer said.“This is a combination that just makes tremendous sense given that lack of overlap and the opportunities such as USMCA present for the outlook for rail and the footprint that this company is going to have in terms of an unmatched North American network,” Ottensmeyer said in the telephone interview.BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs are financial advisers for Canadian Pacific, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are advising Kansas City Southern.(Updates with Creel comment from conference call in 15th paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to say the free cash flow figure refers to a three-year period)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cedar Fair, Disney, or Six Flags: Which Theme Park Is Best in a Reopened Economy?

    With California finally falling in line to allow theme parks to open, this could be a summer of fun for investors.

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Police release photo of suspect in vicious subway attack on Asian American man

    Subway incident follows fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta this week

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • Brogdon scores 27, Pacers beat Heat 137-110

    Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat 137-110 Friday night. The Pacers, who had lost eight of their last 10, were never threatened after building a double-digit lead late in the second quarter. Indiana finished with its highest scoring total ever against Miami, including the playoffs — topping the previous high of 127 in 1992.

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • 6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

    According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder. Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex.

  • 'Borat' producer says Rudy Giuliani tried to have the crew arrested after appearing to put a hand down his pants in front of a young female actor

    Speaking at a panel, producer Monica Levinson said the former New York mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump accused the crew of extortion.

  • Tomas Tatar scores shootout winner, Canadiens edge Canucks

    Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner in the Montreal Canadiens' 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Tatar deftly stick-handled in tight and, when Braden Holtby lunged right to make a stop, the left winger popped a backhander into the left side. Tatar also had a goal and an assist in regulation.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.