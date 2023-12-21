Toyota, Lexus models in recall over air bag sensor; 1 million U.S. vehicles affected

Toyota is recalling around 1 million vehicles over air bag deployment issues.

Potentially defective Occupation Classification System censors in the front passenger seat, is why the automaker announced the recall on Wednesday.

The defect could cause a short circuit, which would not allow the air bag system to properly classify a passenger’s weight, thus not deploying in certain crashes. This could increase the risk of injury to motorists, Toyota said.

Here’s the list of recalled vehicles:

Toyota

Avalon, Avalon Hybrid: 2020-2021

Camry, Camry Hybrid: 2020-2022

Corolla: 2020-2021

Highlanders, Highlander Hybrid: 2020-2021

RAV4, RAV4 Hyrbid: 2020-2021

Sienna Hybrid: 2021

Lexus

ES250: 2021

ES300H: 2020-2022

ES350: 2020-2021

RX350: 2020-2021

RX450h: 2020-2021

For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the sensor and replace them if necessary at no cost to owners, according to Toyota. The company plans to notify customers by February 2024 of the recall.

For additional questions about the recall, customers can contact Toyota at 1-800-331-4331 and Lexus at 1-800-255-3987.