Toyota and Lexus Recall Cars That Can Stall Abruptly While Driving

Toyota and Lexus are recalling about 1.8 million vehicles from the 2013 through 2019 model years because their fuel pump could stop working, which could lead to a sudden stall or hesitation while driving. The problem increases the risk of a crash, especially when the vehicle is traveling at a high speed. Some of these vehicles are being added to an existing recall that was already announced in January.

If a fuel pump fails, a driver may notice that the vehicle’s engine starts running rough and that warning lights may appear on the dashboard. The engine might not restart if it stalls.

Currently, there is no remedy for this recall. A spokesperson for Toyota, which is also the parent company of Lexus, told Consumer Reports that the automaker does not know when a recall will be available, but that it is “investigating the issue.”

When asked by CR, Toyota would neither confirm nor deny that there have been crashes or injuries related to this problem.

The Details

Vehicles Recalled



• 2013 through 2015 Lexus LS 460 sedans

• 2013 through 2014 Lexus GS 350 sedans

• 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser SUVs and Lexus IS-F sedans

• 2014 and 2015 Toyota 4Runner, Toyota Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, and Lexus LX 570 SUVs

• 2014 and 2015 Lexus IS350 sedans

• 2015 Lexus NX 200t SUVs and RC 350 coupes

• 2017 Lexus IS 200t sedans and RC 200t coupes

• 2017 and 2019 Toyota Sienna minivans and Lexus RX 350 SUVs

• 2018 Lexus GS 300 sedans

• 2018 and 2019 Toyota Avalon, Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, Lexus ES 350, Lexus GS 350, Lexus IS 300, Lexus LS 500, Lexus LS500h, and Lexus IS 350 sedans

• 2018 and 2019 Toyota Highlander and Sequoia SUVs and Tacoma and Tundra trucks

• 2018 and 2019 Lexus LC 500, LC 500h, RC 300, and RC350 coupes and RX 350L SUVs

The problem: A faulty fuel pump may stop working, which could cause the vehicle to stall.

The fix: Toyota does not currently have a fix for this issue.

How to contact the manufacturer: Toyota will notify owners of affected vehicles by mid-March. Owners can also contact Toyota customer service at 800-331-4331 or Lexus customer service at 800-255-3987. Toyota's own numbers for this recall are 20TB02 and 20TA02 for Toyota vehicles and 20LB01 and 20LA01 for Lexus vehicles.

NHTSA campaign number: 20V012

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has been recalled.

