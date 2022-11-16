Toyota, Mercedes-Benz make Consumer Reports’ best, worst cars of 2023 rankings
USA TODAY’s money reporter Bailey Schulz breaks down Consumer Reports’ best and worst cars of 2023 rankings, with notable brands topping the lists.
Sky-high car prices mean it's more important than ever to find a reliable vehicle. Consumer Reports ranked the most reliable car brands.
In a conference in Detroit, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Chief Executive Jim Farley said the company would need 40% fewer workers to make electric vehicles than building cars and trucks powered by petrol. "It takes 40 percent less labor to make an electric car, so . . . we have to insource so that everyone has a role in this growth," Farley said. "We have a whole new supply chain to roll out in batteries and motors and electronics, and diversity has to play an even greater role in that," Farley
Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details Toyota's newest version of its Prius hybrid.
Consumer Reports has released its 2022 list of the most reliable car brands. Toyota has overtaken its sister luxury brand Lexus to dominate the top spot in the rankings. Four of the top five spots in the rankings are now occupied by Japanese automakers. The exception is BMW in third place, a position gained after jumping up ten spots compared to last year’s rankings. There are plenty of other interesting notes to take from the Consumer Reports’ Reliability Rankings.
STORY: Electric vehicles and full-size pickup trucks were the two most problematic categoriesin Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability surveyIt predicts which vehicles will give owners fewer or more problems than competitorsEV owners reported charging and battery problemsas well as electric drive motor issuesHybrid vehicles and mid-sized sedanswere among the most reliableThe top-ranked brands in the survey were Toyota and Lexusand seven of the ten best-scoring brands were from Japan and South KoreaMercedes-Benz slipped five slots to rank the least reliable among all brands
