Toyota, Mercedes-Benz make Consumer Reports’ best, worst cars of 2023 rankings

Good Morning America

In an exclusive interview with ABC News' "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, former Vice President Mike Pence was asked what he makes of authorities saying classified documents were taken from the White House and whether he himself has taken any. The question comes three months after FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where they found thousands of documents marked as classified amid an ongoing criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. "Let me ask you, as we sit here in your home office in Indiana, did you take any classified documents with you from the White House?" Muir asked Pence.