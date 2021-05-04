Toyota Motor Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $152.23 per share and the market cap of $212.9 billion, Toyota Motor stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Toyota Motor is shown in the chart below.





Because Toyota Motor is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 5.2% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Toyota Motor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of Toyota Motor is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Toyota Motor is poor. This is the debt and cash of Toyota Motor over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Toyota Motor has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $250.1 billion and earnings of $12.28 a share. Its operating margin is 7.22%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, the profitability of Toyota Motor is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Toyota Motor over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Toyota Motor is 5.2%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 5.5%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Toyota Motor's ROIC is 3.09 while its WACC came in at 2.36. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Toyota Motor is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 66% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Toyota Motor stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

