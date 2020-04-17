Toyota North America Announces Executive Changes

PLANO, Texas, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Financial Services (TFS) announced executive changes that further strengthen the companies' leadership in key areas.

Holly Walters, president and chief executive officer of Toyota Financial Savings Bank (TFSB) is promoted to chief information officer and group vice president of information systems for TMNA. In her new role, Walters will oversee the company's information systems, solutions and technology. Walters will report directly to Zack Hicks, chief digital officer and executive vice president of digital transformation and mobility.

Walters joined Toyota in 2007 as TFSB chief technology officer, responsible for the bank's technology strategy and implementation. Prior to joining Toyota, Walters held a number of other senior roles focusing on the integration of technology and business operations, solution development and deployment, and IT risk and compliance.

Mike Owens is promoted to group vice president and chief risk officer at TFS. In this expanded role, Owens will have the added responsibility of overseeing TFS' international affiliates in the Americas Oceania region. Owens will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors for TFSB and report to Mark Templin, president and CEO of TFS.

Owens joined Toyota in 2002 and has more than 25 years of experience in credit analysis, risk management, account management, and business development across the auto, home mortgage, commercial, and credit card lines of business.

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) is the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States, offering retail auto financing and leasing through Toyota Motor Credit Corporation (TMCC) and Toyota Lease Trust. TFS also offers extended service contracts through Toyota Motor Insurance Services (TMIS). The company services Lexus dealers and customers using the Lexus Financial Services brand. TFS currently employs approximately 3,200 team members nationwide, and has assets totaling over $122 billion. It is part of a worldwide network of comprehensive financial services offered by Toyota Financial Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

