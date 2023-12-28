Toyota-owned Daihatsu admits faking safety results for 30 years, halts Japan production

Toyota-owned automaker Daihatsu, known for its small passenger vehicles, has halted domestic production in Japan after admitting it falsified safety test results for 30 years.

The move came just days after the Toyota subsidiary suspended domestic and international shipments due to improper testing on 64 models. Transport ministry officials probed deeper and found problems that went back decades.

About 9,000 employees work at the four factories throughout Japan, including one at Daihatsu’s Osaka headquarters, with the shutdown set to last through January, a company spokesperson told CNN.

No accidents or deaths have been linked to the falsified tests.

Daihatsu specializes in building small cars and trucks popular in Japan. During fiscal year 2022, about 870,000 vehicles were assembled at the four plants.

“We deeply apologize to our customers and other stakeholders for causing great inconvenience and concern and betraying their trust,” Daihatsu said.

The scandal, Toyota said last week, “has shaken the very foundations of the company as an automobile manufacturer.”

