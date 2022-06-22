Toyota planning to cut global production by 50K vehicles

Gianna Melillo
·1 min read

Part shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have led Toyota to again make adjustments to the company’s production plans, reducing the number of globally produced units by 50,000 this July.

From July through September, the company announced it will produce around 850,000 units per month while total projections for the fiscal year will remain the same.

However, additional shortages of semiconductors and any further spread of COVID-19 may impact plans going forward.

“We will examine the parts supply closely to minimize sudden decreases in production, and continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date,” the company said in a statement.

Toyota, based in Japan, remains the world’s largest car maker by volume but joins other manufacturers in facing COVID-19-related challenges to production.

Pauses in vehicle production in Japan will continue throughout July, slowing manufacturing of the company’s GR Yaris subcompact and bZ4X electric SUV.

Recent lockdowns in neighboring China compound hurdles while car manufacturers find themselves competing with consumer electronics device makers for limited semiconductor supplies.

Semiconductors, or microchips, are used in everything from laptops to microwaves, while supply in the United States largely depends on foreign manufacturers.

In early June, Mercedes Benz and BMW did see some relief in the chip supply shortage but the industry overall may be poised for more trouble with rising inflation and a slowing economy.

Electronic vehicle maker Tesla also announced it would pause hiring and cut staff by 10 percent, according to CEO Elon Musk, who anticipates a recession in the near future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

    Redwood Materials, the lithium-ion battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, is partnering with Toyota to collect, refurbish and recycle batteries and battery materials that can be sent to the Japanese automaker's upcoming North Carolina battery plant. The partnership, which will only collect batteries from Toyota's hybrid and electrified vehicles, comes as the first wave of Toyota Prius hybrids, which were released over 20 years ago, retire from the roads. It's also the latest in a string of partnerships between Redwood and OEMs, including Proterra, Ford, Volvo and Panasonic, which is supplying batteries to Tesla's Nevada gigafactory.

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output. "As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower," the Japanese company said. Toyota and other car makers continue to struggle with supply-chain disruptions and component shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic including those resulting from recent lockdowns in China.

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) has cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19. The company expects the global production volume for July to be approximately 800,000 units (250,000 units in Japan and 550,000 units overseas). The auto major has decided to extend the previously announced operations halt in production lines as the COVID-19 outbreak at one of its suppliers raised concern. Related: Toyota Stretches Japan Product

    The serial killer at the heart of Scott Derrickson's latest film is clueless about the chunky wall-mounted rotary phone in his soundproof dungeon. The kid-centric thriller “The Black Phone” is a very satisfying balancing act of a movie that has elements of supernatural, psychological suspense and horror but never falls heavily into a single camp. It also has one of the most satisfying ending of a horror-thriller in recent years.

    UPDATED: The Los Angeles mayoral primary race that saw billionaire Grove developer Rick Caruso in the lead and Rep. Karen Bass trailing on election night has swung the other way as mail-in ballots, which make up the majority of the city’s votes, have crawled in. Caruso’s share of the tally has dropped 5 percentage points […]

    Trevor Williams and Trevor WIlliams gave up seven combined runs across two separate innings as the Mets fell in a 8-2 loss to the Astros.

    Kim Kardashian recently stopped by The Tonight Show with two special VIPs in tow: Saint and Psalm West. See the SKKN founder's reaction to them "making so much noise" during her interview.

    You're in the mood for fish and your server suggests a dish of invasive carp. Illinois and partner organizations kicked off a market-tested campaign Wednesday to rechristen as “copi” four species previously known collectively as Asian carp, hoping the new label will make them more attractive to U.S. consumers. Turning carp into a popular household and restaurant menu item is one way officials hope to rein in a decades-old invasion threatening native fish, mussels and aquatic plants in the Mississippi and other Midwestern rivers, as well as the Great Lakes.

    Kardashian had to yell at 6-year-old Saint again during an Instagram Live after 3-year-old Psalm started imitating his brother by saying rude words.

    The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Maine can't exclude religious schools from a program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money. The 6-3 outcome could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that have so far not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education. The most immediate effect of the court’s ruling beyond Maine probably will be in nearby Vermont, which has a similar program.

    The company expects to manufacture about 800,000 vehicles in July. Prior expectations were for 850,000 units.

    Another day, another story of dealers looking for ways to gouge as much money as possible out of Ford F-150 Lightning customers. Markups and price change shenanigans are well documented at this point, but now we’re learning of a unique no-resale condition some dealers are placing on the trucks. Carscoops confirmed details of the policy with Ford.

    Buying a new car these days takes resourcefulness, patience and flexibility. If you need a new car, here's how to prepare for the topsy-turvy road ahead.

    Power and performance is exactly what this car is all about.

    Reviewing the new HR-V's interior space and features, performance and fuel economy, pricing and what it's like to drive.

    The brand's transition to a mostly-electric lineup is in full swing with the sleek-looking electric Chevy Blazer.

    This incredible supercar is a wild ride with rarity and performance to match.

    Ford said on Wednesday it will start producing electric vehicles (EV) in Spain later this decade but that would imply "significant" job cuts at its Spanish factory and another one in Germany amid its ambitious electrification push in Europe. The carmaker said in a statement it had chosen its plant in Valencia as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation EV architecture. The other contender for the project was Ford's plant in Saarlouis, Germany, which will continue to produce its Focus passenger car.

    Tesla, only recently supplying data, earns the No. 1 spot for back-to-back years in the Cars.com American-Made Index --- this year, it's the Model Y.