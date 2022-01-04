Toyota poised to dethrone GM in 2021 as U.S. sales leader

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the hood of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi
David Shepardson
·3 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp is poised to outsell General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, which would mark the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales since 1931.

In the first nine months of 2021, Toyota sold 1.86 million vehicles in the United States compared with GM's 1.78 million, or just over 80,000 more vehicles. For all of 2020, GM's U.S. sales totaled 2.55 million, compared with Toyota's 2.11 million and Ford Motor Co's 2.04 million.

The year has been marred by a shortage of semiconductors used heavily in vehicles, forcing automakers to focus on their most profitable models.

The automakers are set to report full-year 2021 U.S. sales results on Tuesday. GM has been the largest seller of vehicles in the United States since 1931, when it surpassed Ford, according to data from industry publication Automotive News.

Toyota isn't boasting about the expected accomplishment. Senior Vice President Jack Hollis said in a statement that the automaker is "grateful" for its loyal customers, but "being No. 1 is never a focus or priority."

GM spokesman Jim Cain said the Detroit automaker had a very strong sales year in the United States in full-size SUVs and pickup trucks as it has focused on profitability, and as the supply of semiconductors improves, so will sales.

"I wouldn't rush out, if I were (Toyota), and get a 'We're No. 1' tattoo," he said.

GM under Chief Executive Mary Barra also has emphasized profitability over volume, abandoning such money-losing markets as Europe and Russia.

Edmunds auto analyst Jessica Caldwell said Toyota will outsell GM in 2021 "unless the Detroit automaker pulls off a miracle." But she added "it's unlikely that this is indicative of a long-term shift" and noted GM sells more brands than Toyota.

Cox Automotive forecast Toyota will outsell GM for all of 2021 in the United States: "Toyota has successfully managed tight inventory all year."

For the entire industry, Cox Automotive forecast U.S. new vehicle sales will be down 32% in December over December 2020 -- the slowest pace since May 2020, when the country remained mostly closed during the first wave of the COVID pandemic.

Industry analysts forecast around 15 million vehicles sold for all of 2021 in the United States. U.S. vehicle sales will remain well below the five-year average of 17.3 million from 2015-2019.

IHS Markit forecasts U.S. sales are expected to reach nearly 15.5 million in 2022, up an estimated 2.6% from the projected 2021 level of approximately 15.1 million vehicles.

Auto buyers have seen prices jump dramatically. Edmunds said average transaction prices for new vehicles hit another new record in November at $45,872 -- compared with $39,984 in November 2020. Edmunds also forecast used vehicle prices will surpass the $30,000 mark for the first time in 2022.

IHS Markit forecast worldwide new light vehicle sales of nearly 82.4 million in 2022, up 3.7%, while 2021 sales are expected to be up just 2.9% globally from 2020.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Is Significantly Increasing F-150 Lightning Production

    With first-year production now scaling up to 150,000 trucks, Ford is inviting its first wave of reservation-holders to order their Lightnings.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rally on Cooler Weather Forecast

    Consumption declines in the residential and industrial sectors

  • Pair accused in killing of Indianapolis man to face trial in Morgan County

    Justin Blake and Britney Overton are charged in the 2019 murder of 23-year-old Alexander Dashiell Jackson in Morgan County.

  • World shares gain steam in bright 2022 opening

    World shares extended on Tuesday a bright start to 2022 as markets from Europe to Asia shrugged off worries the Omicron coronavirus variant could choke the global economic recovery, while the dollar rose after U.S. bond yields jumped. Travel and leisure stocks jumped over 3%, with Ryanair adding 10% and British Airways-owner IAG gaining over 12%, reflecting expectations that Omicron's impact on the industry would be less severe than initially feared. "As far as markets are concerned Omicron is in the rear view mirror," said Colin Asher, senior economist at Mizuho.

  • Here's why the McAuliffe Center says we should all watch the Webb telescope closely

    "... kinds of intense collaborative work goes into this. This is not science fiction, this is reality — and it’s better than science fiction.”

  • GM Auto Sales To Show Big Q4 Drop As This Milestone Looms

    U.S. auto sales are set for a sharp slowdown but chip headwind is seen easing. GM stock rose as it was named a top EV pick for 2022.

  • World's Oldest Living Person, Kane Tanaka, Celebrates Her 119th Birthday in Japan

    The great-grandmother, who was born in 1903, marked the milestone in a Fukuoka, Japan, nursing home

  • Italy sets Jan 24 to start voting for new president

    Italy’s lower chamber of Parliament on Tuesday set Jan. 24 as the start date to begin voting for a new president, officially kicking off a campaign that is expected to see Premier Mario Draghi and ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi vie for the prestigious job. The victor, who is chosen by around 1,000 “big electors" among lawmakers and regional representatives, will replace President Sergio Mattarella, whose seven-year term ends Feb. 3. The voting is expected to last several rounds over several days.

  • University of Memphis offers faculty $3K for 'infusing' equity, social justice into curriculum: report

    The University of Memphis is offering a $3,000 stipend for faculty to infuse diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice into their courses.

  • South Africa parliament fire: Suspect 'had explosives'

    A man appears in court in connection with the blaze that devastated the building.

  • Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

    Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon. Tens of thousands of people in total took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled “strolls” in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Police in the eastern state of Saxony said the incident late Monday in Lichtenstein, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of Chemnitz, occurred when officers tried to pull about 60 rowdy people out of a march to check their identities.

  • George Lopez Falls Ill During NYE Show, Walks Offstage as Ambulance Arrives

    In a video clip shared by TMZ, George Lopez appeared to be in distress as he apologized to the audience before walking offstage

  • 3 Surefire Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    The metaverse has created quite a buzz as companies and investors scramble to stake a claim in this digital gold rush. In simplest terms, the metaverse combines a number of emerging technologies -- including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) -- with elements of ubiquitous tech like social media and video, resulting in an immersive digital world where users can work, play, shop, and socialize. Bulls are calling the metaverse the next evolution of the internet, providing a network of always-on virtual spaces where people can interact.

  • NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine

    NATO announced Tuesday that the alliance will hold a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from the 30 member nations this week to assess the situation in Ukraine and upcoming talks with Russia. The extraordinary meeting of the alliance members on Friday will kick off a week of intense diplomacy over the military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and initiatives to ease the tension between the Cold War foes. U.S. President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Washington could impose new sanctions against Moscow if it takes further military action against Ukraine.

  • Prince Andrew to urge dismissal of accuser's lawsuit in NY court showdown

    Britain's Prince Andrew will on Tuesday urge a New York judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was underage and also being trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan is expected to assess a November 2009 settlement agreement between Epstein and Giuffre, which the 61-year-old prince's lawyers have said shields Andrew from claims by the 38-year-old Giuffre. Andrew has denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex when she was 17 at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two other Epstein properties.

  • Recycling police patrol Venezuela's streets

    An environmental police corps is running a pilot project for waste sorting and recycling in Venezuela’s western state of Tachira. The team, made up of only seven officers, carried out its first patrols in the city of San Cristobal in November. Their main objective is to educate people on collecting rubbish and recycling as much waste as possible.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back to Find Buying

    Crude oil markets dipped initially during the trading session on Monday but found buyers after dipping just a bit in order to find signs of life again.

  • Stocks Keep Setting Records. Here Are 22 Undervalued Ones With Plenty of Upside.

    Stocks keep setting records. So Barron's looked for well-liked S&P 500 stocks trading below their average analyst price targets.

  • Could Marvell Technology Become the Next Nvidia?

    Investors looking for a stock that could grow at a faster pace than Nvidia shouldn't miss out on this chipmaker.

  • Will Lucid Stock Hit $100 a Share in 2022?

    Lucid garners a lot of hype as a promising electric vehicle brand, which the stock's price might already reflect.