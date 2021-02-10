Toyota posts 54% rise in third-quarter operating profit, hikes full-year forecast

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected 54% jump in third-quarter profit and jacked up its full-year earnings forecast, boosted by a rebound in demand for cars as the coronavirus pandemic's impact recedes and sales climb in China in particular.

Toyota, the biggest automaker globally by vehicle sales, said operating profit rose to 987.9 billion yen ($9.45 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31. This was better than an estimated average of 565.51 billion yen profit from nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, Toyota said it now forecasts a record operating profit of 2 trillion yen, far higher than an earlier prediction of 1.3 trillion yen.

The earnings forecast is also well above an average 1.542 trillion yen profit forecast based on predictions from 23 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

Latest Stories

  • 'You don't have American history without Black people': How one Utah school failed its students

    A public charter school in Utah sparked controversy over the weekend after announcing that parents could “exercise their civil rights” and opt their children out of the school’s Black History Month curriculum. After widespread backlash, it’s walking back this decision.

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • U.S. to start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers

    The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to speed vaccinations and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable people, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The government will send doses to 250 centers nationwide selected based on their proximity to vulnerable groups, such as homeless people and those with limited proficiency in English, they said. Typically, vaccine doses would go to state governments for distribution to health centers.

  • Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu pleads not guilty as corruption trial resumes

    Israel’s prime minister appeared in court on Monday to formally deny charges of fraud and bribery as his corruption trial resumed in Jerusalem. Benjamin Netanyahu, who has dismissed the allegations as “fabricated and ludicrous,” was brought to the courthouse in a motorcade as protesters gathered outside to call for his resignation. During the brief hearing, he was asked to give a formal response to the charges against him. Mr Netanyahu spoke only to confirm he had given the court a written statement in which he vehemently denies all of the charges. He then left the hearing after around 20 minutes. A group of anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered outside the courtroom in east Jerusalem on Monday, chanting slogans and holding banners, one of which said “Crime Minister.” The protests were audible from inside the courtroom. Mr Netanyahu had urged his own supporters not to gather in large groups at the courthouse due to the risk of being exposed to coronavirus. During the hearing, Boaz Ben Zur, Mr Netanyahu's lawyer, accused Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit of mishandling the case. Mr Ben Zur argued that elements of the investigation into the premier were opened without required authorisations. The complex trial is likely to continue for several years and has already faced multiple postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. If he is found guilty, the prime minister faces up to a decade behind bars as well as a hefty fine. Mr Netanyahu strongly denies all the charges against him and has described the trial as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” The charges against Mr Netanyahu have been split up into three groups, known as Cases 4,000, 2,000 and 1,000. Case 4,000, the most serious charge sheet, accuses the prime minister of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He is alleged to have granted regulatory favours to a telecoms company in exchange for positive media coverage. Case 2,000 also alleges that the prime minister sought a special arrangement on positive coverage from an Israeli newspaper. Case 1,000 alleges that Mr Netanyahu and his family received gifts, including luxury cigars, champagne and jewellery worth around 700,000 shekels (£150,000), from wealthy friends in return for favours. Mr Netanyahu is standing for re-election this March and hopes that his success in vaccinating more than a third of the population against Covid-19 since December will hand him a decisive victory at the ballot box. He may be required to attend several trial hearings each week, though his allies in the ruling Likud party have called for the next stage of the trial to be postponed.

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Officials: Separate attacks kill 9 people in Afghanistan

    A string of attacks on Tuesday in Afghanistan killed five government employees and four policemen, officials said. In the capital, Kabul, gunmen opened fire in the Bagh-e Daud neighborhood and killed four employees of the ministry for rural development, according to Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for the city's police chief. Hours after the attack, the presidential palace in a statement said the target was Reyaz Ahmad Khalil, the acting provincial director of the department for rural development of Maidan Wardak province.

  • Egypt opens Rafah crossing with Gaza until further notice: sources

    Egypt on Tuesday opened its Rafah border crossing with the Gaza strip until further notice, Egyptian and Palestinian sources said, a move described as an incentive for reconciliation between the main Palestinian factions, meeting in Cairo. Leaders of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah faction, which controls the West Bank, and of Hamas, the armed Islamist movement that opposes any negotiations with Israel, began Egyptian-brokered talks on Monday to address long-standing divisions ahead of elections planned for later this year. The 365-sq km (141-sq mile) Gaza strip, controlled by Hamas, is home to around 2 million Palestinians.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comAunt Jemima rebranded as Pearl Milling CompanyTrump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riotJared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail under security law

    The pro-democracy media billionaire is the most high-profile figure to fall foul of the controversial law.

  • Shutdown in Kashmir to remember man executed by India

    Businesses and shops closed in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday to mark the eighth anniversary of the secret execution of a Kashmiri man in New Delhi. Hundreds of armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear patrolled as most residents stayed indoors in the disputed region’s main city of Srinagar. Many Kashmiris were incensed when Mohammed Afzal Guru was secretly hanged on Feb. 9, 2013, in a New Delhi jail on charges of involvement in a 2001 Parliament attack that killed 14 people, including five gunmen.

  • Taiwan wishes China happy new year, but says won't yield to pressure

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wished China a happy Lunar New Year on Tuesday, but said she would not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing, which China rejected. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's most important international backer. Speaking after a meeting with senior security officials, Tsai said Taiwan was in close contact with "relevant countries" about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its huge neighbour.

  • Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort cannot be prosecuted in NY following pardon

    New York state's highest court has rejected the Manhattan district attorney's effort to prosecute Paul Manafort, the onetime campaign chairman for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Jared and Ivanka reportedly warn Trump 'he can still screw this up' ahead of likely impeachment acquittal

    Former President Donald Trump looks poised for a second impeachment acquittal — but Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly warning him not to "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." With Trump's second Senate impeachment trial set to start in just a few hours, Politico reported on Tuesday that his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have warned the former president "that while he has the votes for acquittal, he can still screw this up." "'Snatch defeat from the jaws of victory' is the phrase Kushner has been heard using most frequently to describe the worry," Politico writes. Trump's acquittal has been seen as likely after 45 Senate Republicans backed an effort to dismiss the impeachment trial last month, suggesting there aren't enough votes for a conviction. In this historic second trial, Trump is facing charges of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building that left five people dead. His lawyers are expected to argue that the trial isn't constitutional because he's no longer in office. Trump, Politico also reports, has evidently taken Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's advice to heart, with an aide telling the outlet, "Right now Trump is thinking, 'I've got 45 votes, all I have to do is go golfing and not do anything.'" But he's also "already imagining his comeback," according to the report — and drawing comparisons to his reality show The Apprentice. "He's compared it to that time in between seasons of The Apprentice, building anticipation and wonderment for what's to come," an adviser told Politico. While it's not exactly clear what Trump imagines such a comeback to look like, a separate Politico report on Tuesday said that aides expect him to "gradually" re-emerge once the trial is over, at which point he'll likely be "turning his attention toward seeking revenge against Republicans who, he believes, crossed him after he left office." More stories from theweek.comTrump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'Aunt Jemima rebranded as Pearl Milling CompanyTrump allies are amazed at how much his reputation has recovered since the Capitol riot

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Judge refuses to send Capitol riot suspect back to jail after breaching orders

    The judge said she would think if Sullivan needs to be charged if he continues to violate the release order

  • EXPLAINER: Israeli settlements may face new scrutiny

    Israel’s ongoing building of settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem would likely be more vulnerable to prosecution than its military actions against Palestinians — if the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor decides to open a war crimes investigation. Such a probe is still a long way off, but the ICC moved a step closer on Friday when it cleared the way for prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to open a war crimes probe against Israel and Palestinian militants.

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.

  • Covid may become just 'sniffles', says scientist, as Tories urge no more lockdowns pledge

    A leading Covid scientist has floated the idea that people may simply get the "sniffles" when they catch the virus in the future. It came as Tory MPs called for ministers to make a promise of no more lockdowns when they reopen the country. Prof Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the "jury is out" about whether new Covid vaccines will be needed to combat mutant strains but expressed hope those already developed can stop severe cases. "If people have just got the sniffles then I think our job is done," Prof Pollard told MPs on Tuesday as he looked ahead to the coming years during an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus. With scientists increasingly talking about an annual Covid jab and warning that the virus will not disappear entirely, MPs are considering how to balance the long-term needs of protecting people and rebuilding the economy. Conservative backbenchers eager to see restrictions loosened as soon as is realistically possible have told The Telegraph they want Government ministers to make assurances that nationwide lockdowns will not be repeated. The idea is that to kickstart the economic recovery – getting businesses to reopen and triggering a spending boom – company bosses and workers have to be reassured that the lifting of the rules will not be reversed weeks later.

  • Guest killed at baby shower after expectant parents fire cannon that explodes

    Pieces of the cannon flew as far as 25 feet and hit three parked cars and a garage. This weekend, a joyous occasion took a tragic turn after a cannon fired during a backyard baby shower exploded and fatally struck a Michigan man in the chest. According to the Washington Post, Saturday evening Evan Thomas Silva of Hartland was killed outside a home in Genesee County’s Gaines Township.