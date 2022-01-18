Toyota needs to build 1 million cars in March to reach annual target - Nikkei

Visitors crowd Toyota Motor Corp's booth at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp will build 700,000 vehicles globally in February, up 10% on the year, but will still need to make a million more in March in order to reach an annual production target of 9 million, the Nikkei business daily said.

A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the Nikkei report or whether the Japanese automaker planned to stick to that production target for the year ending March 31.

The world's biggest car maker has been trying to increase production in the final months of the business year to make up for output lost earlier because of a shortage of components from plants in Southeast Asia hit by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Toyota and other car makers have been forced to curb production even as demand in key markets such as China has rebounded.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • De Beers Implements Big Diamond Price Hike as Demand Runs Hot

    (Bloomberg) -- De Beers pushed through one of its most aggressive diamond price increases in recent years as the world’s biggest producer of the stones cashes in on a buying frenzy for uncut gems.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Lose

  • Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

    Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk's company signed an agreement last month with Australia's Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It's a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries.

  • Taiwan pays $900,000 for ally Guatemala to lobby Washington

    Guatemala has hired for $900,000 a major supporter of former President Donald Trump to seek influence with U.S. officials in an unusual lobbying contract paid for by its ally Taiwan, foreign lobby records show. Ballard Partners registered as a foreign agent with the U.S. Justice Department on Jan. 13, according to new filings made public over the weekend. The contract, dated Jan. 12, was signed by Alfonso Quinonez, Guatemala's ambassador to the U.S., and Brian Ballard, president of the namesake lobbying firm and a longtime Trump ally.

  • Heidi Klum Leaves Fans Wanting More in This Sexy & Sparkly Dancing Video

    When we log into Instagram, we can expect a few things: a cute cat video, a TikTok we saw three days ago, and of course, supermodel Heidi Klum flaunting her amazing body in an even more amazing ensemble. On Jan 15, Klum posted a video with the caption, “1, 2, 3, let’s go! Chai Tea […]

  • Recently Purchased Barn Find Car Collection Explored

    Classic car collection has many interesting pieces.

  • 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish Is A Luxurious V12 Supercar

    With the power of the iconic Aston Martin V12, this car is the perfect combination of performance and luxury.

  • Former Houston Methodist doctor files lawsuit

    A former Houston Methodist doctor has filed a lawsuit against Houston Methodist asking for Methodist to detail the effects of the vaccines and financial reports.

  • Brent climbs to more than 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

    Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday to a more than seven-year high on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition. After launching drone and missile strikes which set off explosions in fuel trucks and killed three people, the Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities, while the UAE said it reserved the right to "respond to these terrorist attacks". UAE oil firm ADNOC said it had activated business continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot.

  • Ventura Harbor Patrol boat capsizes; other damage caused by tsunami near Tonga

    The effects of a tsunami near Tonga Saturday caused at least 22 areas of damage at Ventura Harbor and other issues, harbor officials said.

  • Mustang Dream Car Becomes Nightmare After Wreck

    Sometimes a car is never the same after an accident, or is there more to this?

  • Split-Window Porsche 356 Coupe Sports Classic Style

    With the full force of 1950’s Porsche design and engineering on its side, this sports-coupe is the perfect vehicle for track days and cruises!

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Toyota debuts grille-tastic Noah and Voxy minivans

    Toyota debuts 2022 Noah and Voxy minivans in Japan, with either 1.8-liter hybrid or 2.0-liter gasoline powertrains, but both with gigantic grilles.

  • German transport minister reverses from 15 million electric vehicles goal

    Germany's goal of getting 15 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 includes fully-electric and hybrid vehicles, the transport minister said on Monday, in a retreat from a pledge in the coalition government's agreement late last year. The coalition agreement released last November said the new government intended to target "at least 15 million fully-electric passenger vehicles in 2030".

  • Why does this 2013 Nissan stutter and vibrate while stopped? | Car Doctor

    There is a shuttering sound and vibration when the 2013 Nissan Rogue comes to a stop while the air conditioner is on.

  • China to Curb U.S. Farm Purchases in 2022 as Ties Fray: Fitch

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre

  • 'It's ugly out there': Rail thefts leave tracks littered with pilfered packages

    Thieves pilfering railroad cars is a crime that harks back to the days of horseback-riding bandits, but is fueled by a host of modern realities including homeless encampments and e-commerce.

  • 2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Dresses Up SUV and Coupe Versions

    The mid-size Porsche Cayenne welcomes an atmospheric luxury trim for 2022.

  • People Are Sharing Red Flags From Employers That Should Trigger Warning Bells, And Some Of These May Surprise You

    "We're a family." Ugh.View Entire Post ›

  • Ford signs 5-year agreement with Stripe to scale e-commerce

    Ford Motor Company has signed a five year agreement with Stripe, an online payment processor, to scale the automaker's e-commerce capabilities. Stripe will facilitate transactions for vehicle orders and reservations, handle financing options for Ford's commercial customers and route customer's payments from the automaker's website to the correct local Ford or Lincoln dealer. Ford plans to begin rolling out Stripe's technology in the second half of 2022, starting with North America but with aims to roll out in Europe, as well, according to the company.