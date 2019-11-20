The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid goes plug-in

Japanese automaker Toyota has presented a new plug-in version of its RAV4 Hybrid compact SUV, in the run-up to the LA Auto Show, which is set to open its doors to the public on November 22.

The vehicle is equipped with a four-cylinder 2.5-liter, 178hp petrol engine (which is the same as the one in the RAV4 Hybrid) and an electric motor, for a combined total of 306 hp. The figures for performance are impressive: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and average CO2 emissions of only 30 g/km, which make the new auto "best-in-class."

Its lithium-ion battery offers an all-electric range of more than 60 km, which means that city driving will fully non-polluting.

The new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid will go on sale in the third quarter of 2020 at a price that has yet to be disclosed.

The Los Angeles Auto Show runs from November 22 November to December 1st, 2019. For more information: laautoshow.com.