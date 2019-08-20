New Toyota RAV4 Recalled for Faulty Rearview Camera

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Toyota is recalling 14,215 of its 2019 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid SUVs because their rearview cameras may not activate when the car is put in Reverse, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As of May 1, 2018, all new passenger cars, SUVs, and pickups are required to have a 10x20-foot zone of visibility behind them. This is typically achieved by having a built-in rearview camera.

In 2014, NHTSA estimated that an average of 210 people were killed and another 15,000 were injured when cars backed into them. Many of those who were killed were children under the age of 5 who were not visible to drivers, even with the use of rearview and side mirrors.

When Consumer Reports asked Toyota whether there have been any crashes or injuries related to this recall, the company declined to answer.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: Certain Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid SUVs manufactured from May 27, 2019, through July 11, 2019.

The problem: Due to a faulty electrical connection, video from the rearview camera can fail to display when the vehicle is in Reverse.

The fix: Toyota will inspect the camera's functionality and, if necessary, replace the entire audio system—which includes the video screen and the camera's electrical connections—at no charge to owners.

How to contact the manufacturer: Toyota will begin contacting owners Sept. 23, 2019. Owners may also contact Toyota at 888-270-9371. Toyota's own number for this recall is K0N.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V576

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and this recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

