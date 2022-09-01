Toyota Recalling 84,000 Tundra Pickups, Lexus NX250 and NX350

Photo credit: Marc Urbano - Car and Driver

Toyota and Lexus have announced a recall of nearly 85,000 Toyota Tundra and Lexus NX250 and NX350 models from the 2022 model year.

The recall stems from an issue with the electronic parking brake. It may not engage or disengage properly, leading to the danger that the vehicle will roll away while parked.

Toyota said it will notify owners by late October to bring their vehicle in to a dealer.

Toyota has announced that it will recall a combined 85,000 Tundra pickups and Lexus NX SUVs over an issue regarding the electronic parkign brake. According to the announcement, affected vehicles may not properly engage or disengage the parking brake which in turn could lead to the vehicle rolling away.



The National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) recalls website does not show the recall yet, but Toyota and Lexus also announced that owners of affected vehicles will be notified by late October.

Toyota and Lexus dealerships will update the skid control ECU software for customers at no charge once the recall gets underway. Meanwhile, owners can check the NHTSA website, the Toyota recalls website, or Lexus's own recalls site to learn if their vehicle is affected.

