Toyota recalls over 380,000 Tacoma trucks over increased risk of crash, safety issue

Toyota has issued a recall notice for certain Toyota Tacoma trucks in the U.S. due to an increased risk of crash, the company announced Tuesday.

According to the recall notice, welding debris left on the ends of rear axle assembly during manufacturing could cause certain retaining nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off, which could cause a part to separate from the axle. That could affect the vehicle's stability and brake performance, which could increase the risk of crash.

Toyota says dealers will inspect the rear axle assembly and retighten the axle retaining nuts for the vehicles involved in the recall at no cost. Any axle components already damaged from the condition will be repaired or replaced if necessary, Toyota said.

Customers who have vehicles affected by this recall will be notified by late April 2024.

How to contact Toyota about the recall

Toyota customer support is available for any additional questions on the recall. You can call the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331 for Toyota vehicles.

Where to find recalled vehicles

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Toyota recalls 381,000 Tacoma trucks over increased risk of crash