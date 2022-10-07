Toyota says information on about 296,000 users of its T-Connect service leaked

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it had found that the information of about 296,000 customers using its T-Connect service might have been leaked.

Toyota said 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect, a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked.

There was no possibility that users' sensitive personal information, such as names, phone numbers or credit card information, were leaked, Toyota said in a statement.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)

