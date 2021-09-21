Toyota scraps V8 in redesign of new Tundra truck
Toyota is dumping the big V8 engine in the latest redesign of its Tundra full-size pickup truck, a bold move in a market that likes big, powerful engines (Sept. 21)
Toyota is dumping the big V8 engine in the latest redesign of its Tundra full-size pickup truck, a bold move in a market that likes big, powerful engines (Sept. 21)
Toyota revealed the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck, ditching the 8-cylinder engine yet increasing its towing capacity.
General Motors is one of the traditional auto makers pushing most aggressively into Tesla's territory. GM's latest move: a triple electric motor.
Back then, the Tundra’s 5.7-liter V8 engine’s 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque sounded impressive, the six-speed automatic was state of the art and its 10,000-pound tow rating was competitive. In standard form, 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque are shuttled through a 10-speed automatic to either the rear wheels or all four. At low speeds, the hybrid system is capable of operating solely on electricity, but the gasoline engine will automatically kick on at speeds over 18 mph. Setting the Drive Mode Select dial to Sport or Sport+ (no, we don’t expect the new Tundra to be sporty, regardless of the modes) will maximize performance from the hybrid drivetrain.
The “guiding light” in the EV space has found the Goldilocks zone with an electric vehicle that offers equal parts torque and opulence.
He drove it like he stole it, only he owned these cars.
There is a lot going on at Tesla these days. There are new models, new capacity and new features for investors to consider.
Entering its fourth model year, the 2022 Ford Expedition has received a light but notable refresh, one that includes a couple of new trim levels to appeal to people who either go off-road or stick to the pavement. The exterior changes are fairly modest, consisting mainly of new lighting and an updated grille. The lights themselves blend into the grille, and they're now LED units on all Expedition models.
We look at how the new off-road-oriented Tundra model stacks up against its main rivals from Chevy, Ford, and Ram.
Today at the opening ceremony for Motor Bella, the outdoor event serving as a placeholder for the Detroit Auto Show, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan would be the first state to deploy wireless electric vehicle charging on the road. This would allow EVs to charge while driving, without having to stop to plug in at a charging station. Despite the claim that Michigan would be the first to deploy such technology, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced earlier this summer that it would be working with Purdue and with German firm Magment to test in-road wireless charging.
The lot of Chasers, R34s, and Stageas can be yours, if you can export them out of the country today.
Ford starts pre-production of the electric F-150 Lightning, with the first examples intended for real-world testing. Series production is just around the corner.
Barn find Lamborghini survivor is uncovered.
No one is safe!
Mercedes-Benz has released pricing information for the 2022 EQS, a sedan positioned as an electric alternative to the S-Class. Available with rear- or all-wheel drive, the first member of the firm's EQ range to reach American shores has a lower base price than the S-Class. Reflecting a recent change in Mercedes-Benz's marketing strategy, each is available in three trim levels: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle.
Adding a second motor to VW's ID.4 electric crossover changes things, including our mood.
A look into the past of the famous Dodge Charger and where it may be headed in the future.
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways will sign a deal valued at nearly $2 billion with General Electric to purchase GEnx engines to power Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the airline said on Tuesday. The deal will be signed in the United States later on Tuesday in the presence of Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Bamboo said in a statement. The GEnx engines, due to be delivered in 2022, will be used on the airline's wide-body Dreamliner fleet to operate planned non-stop routes between Vietnam and the United States, the company said.
It'll survive a quick lap or so, but it's not built for the abuse an M3 or M4 is engineered to take.
PCarmarket Selling Carrera GT.
Pricing is out for the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, and as expected, it’s more expensive than the sedan. Your entry-level model is the LX, which is combined with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a CVT. For those who like to row your own, you can also spec it with a six-speed manual transmission.