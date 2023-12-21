Toyota stands behind Kentucky president's message and we're grateful for our team members

Visitors tour the showroom area at the Kentucky Toyota Plant in Georgetown, Kentucky on Thursday. Toyota announced the future production of the new Lexus ES 300 Hybrid and the RAV4 Hybrid at the Georgetown, Kentucky plant on Thursday. The car company plans to invest $13 billion over the next five years in the U.S. with $238 million coming to Kentucky. March 14, 2019

We appreciate and encourage the voices of our team members with differing perspectives, but we feel an obligation to correct the misinformation and attempts to mislead your readers.

The author of the first letter, Shawn Clusky, is not a current Toyota team member as he implies.

We stand behind every assertion in our plant president’s message. Kerry Creech was born and raised in Kentucky. He has worked at TMMK for 33 years, starting as a production team member before rising through the ranks to become plant president. He is well respected by our team members for his work ethic and transparency.

Toyota provides strong, competitive compensation packages that are reviewed and adjusted twice per year to remain competitive with the industry. This means that our team members have received 20 pay increases over the past ten years.

Toyota team members speak for themselves Labor organizations don't know what's best for us.

Over the past two decades, the U.S. auto industry has seen 65 plants close and workforces nearly cut in half – many of them represented by automotive unions. Meanwhile, Toyota has continued to provide stable compensation increases, add good-paying jobs, and has invested more than $35 billion in our U.S. operations.

We are grateful for our incredible team members. They are so much more than hands building vehicles – they are the heart of our company.

Scott Vazin, Chief Communications Officer, Toyota Motor North America

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Toyota president and team members have company support