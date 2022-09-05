Toyota to suspend production at 3 western Japan plants as typhoon nears

FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation cars are seen at briefing on battery EV strategy in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said on Monday.

Toyota will suspend Monday night shift production starting at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) and cancel Tuesday morning production at three factories in the western prefecture of Fukuoka.

The automaker expects to resume production on the Tuesday night shift, it said on its website.

Some businesses in South Korea are also contemplating temporary suspensions of operations as the powerful typhoon Hinnamnor approaches.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Tom Hogue)

