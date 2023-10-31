Toyota Tacoma X-Runner Concept - Full Image Gallery

The Toyota Tacoma X-Runner was a sport truck variant of the mid-sizer that arrived back in 2005. While Toyota doesn't currently offer an X-Runner trim in its 2024 lineup, the brand has built a one-off concept for SEMA Show 2023. With loads of hardware borrowed from the Tundra, (which also rides on the TNGA-F platform) this might be to coolest Tacoma of the current generation. Of course, 421 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque going to just the rear wheels doesn't hurt.

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

toyota

You Might Also Like