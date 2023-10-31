Toyota Tacoma X-Runner Concept - Full Image Gallery
The Toyota Tacoma X-Runner was a sport truck variant of the mid-sizer that arrived back in 2005. While Toyota doesn't currently offer an X-Runner trim in its 2024 lineup, the brand has built a one-off concept for SEMA Show 2023. With loads of hardware borrowed from the Tundra, (which also rides on the TNGA-F platform) this might be to coolest Tacoma of the current generation. Of course, 421 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque going to just the rear wheels doesn't hurt.
