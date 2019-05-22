Toyota Yaris Recalled Because Airbags Might Not Deploy in a Crash

Toyota is recalling 43,221 of its 2015 to 2017 Yaris hatchbacks because faulty wiring might prevent side and curtain airbags from deploying in a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The wires that connect the Yaris’ airbag sensors to the physical airbags run through the vehicle front doors. Because of manufacturing and installation problems, these wires might crack and corrode over time. If the wires fail, airbags might not deploy in a crash, which could cause serious injury or even death, NHTSA says.

Toyota did not immediately respond to a CR question about whether any crashes or injuries are related to this issue.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: 43,221 Toyota Yaris hatchbacks from 2015 to 2017, manufactured from June 26, 2014, through Jan. 18, 2017.

The problem: Cracked or corroded wires could cause airbags not to deploy in a crash.

The fix: Dealers will replace the potentially faulty wires with improved wiring in one or both front doors as necessary, at no cost to the owner.

How to contact the manufacturer: Toyota says it will notify owners by mid-June 2019. Owners can contact Toyota customer service at 888-270-9371.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V319. Toyota’s own number for this recall is K1F/K0F.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

