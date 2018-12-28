Toyota's Going in Big on Robots

Toyota’s got big plans for robots, Elon Musk’s Twitter feed might finally be reined in, and Palladium is “this year’s hottest metal.” All that and more on The Morning Shift for Friday, December 28th, 2018.

1st Gear: Toyota Sees Its Robot Future

The company is sitting on billions in cash, meaning that it has a lot of time to ponder products of the future, like robots. And while robotics has long featured in its manufacturing plants, Toyota wants to put them in your house, too.

Well-known for its automated assembly lines, Toyota sees a not-so-far-off future in which robots transcend the factory and become commonplace in homes, helping with chores — and even offering companionship — in an aging society where a quarter of the population is over 65 and millions of seniors live alone. Machines have become much smarter in the last decade or so. Yet, every attempt to build one that can do simple things like load a washing machine or carry groceries encounters the same basic, physical problem: the stronger a robot gets, the heavier and more dangerous it becomes. What Toyota has going for it are $29 billion in cash reserves, a new artificial intelligence research center and a well-respected inventor, Gill Pratt, heading its effort.

Toyota’s robotic efforts so far have been largely experimental, and it seems it will remain that way for the foreseeable future, but this is another sign that robots in the long-term can’t be denied. They could also be particularly useful in Japan, which has an aging population in need of more and more long-term care.

Toyota’s latest android, the T-HR3, is a kind of avatar that can be manipulated remotely via wearable controls, with vision goggles that allow users to see through the machine’s camera-eyes. The device could one day serve as arms and legs for the bedridden, or as a surrogate for relief workers in disaster zones. In 2015 the automaker spent a billion dollars to open its AI-focused Toyota Research Institute in Silicon Valley. Last year it set up a $100 million fund to invest in startups and new robotics technology. This year the company restructured its Partner Robot division to speed decision-making and shorten development time. “There’s internal pressure all of a sudden to move faster,’’ senior manager Keisuke Suga said at a recent industry forum near the automaker’s Toyota City headquarters. [...] Most of the $2.1 billion spent by consumers last year on household robots was for automated vacuum cleaners and lawnmowers — not exactly the stuff of science fiction. Toyota says the need for elder-care will change that. The automaker illustrates the point with a chart showing Japan’s inverted age-pyramid in the year 2050, when a third-fewer workers will have to support twice as many old people as today. (Some 22 percent of the world’s population will be over 60 by then, according to the World Health Organization.) Toyota’s Human Support Robot, or HSR, is the machine the automaker sees as closest to making the leap from lab to living room. The robot-equivalent of a Corolla – all function and no frills – the HSR is basically a retractable arm on wheels with a video screen on top and two large camera eyes that give it the rudiments of a face.

We’ve been hearing about robots and our oncoming machine overlords for quite some time now, and it still hasn’t really happened yet for most people, unless you got a Roomba or some shit. Even Honda’s beloved little astronaut robot, Asimo, is dead.

Dead: Honda Asimo

RIP in peace, Asimo.

And maybe robots never will happen! But Toyota hedging their bets while the good times roll seems like a smart choice in either case.

2nd Gear: The U.S. Is Going to China to Talk Trade and Car Tariffs

Some American officials include Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and an undersecretary in the Department of the Treasury are going to meet with Chinese government officials for a little trade-talking. The meeting will happen sometime in the second week of January. President Trump will not be there, though his presence will as always still loom large amid his damaging trade war. The talks, though, might be a sign that that trade war is calming, Bloomberg reports.

From Bloomberg:

The meeting adds to signs that the world’s two largest economies are making progress in cooling trade tensions. Beijing this week announced a third round of tariff cuts, lowering import taxes on more than 700 goods from Jan. 1 as part of its efforts to open up the economy and lower costs for domestic consumers. Trump has agreed to put on hold a scheduled increase in tariffs on some $200 billion in annual imports from China while the negotiations take place. He is pushing the Asian nation to reduce trade barriers and stop alleged theft of intellectual property. Beijing so far has pledged to resume buying American soybeans and to at least temporarily lower retaliatory tariffs on U.S. autos.