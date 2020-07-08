Toyota's off-road trucks and SUVs get new color options, special editions for 2021



Toyota's off-road models are getting some updates for the 2021 model year, largely based on new features and accessories originally teased at this year's Chicago Auto Show back in February.

If you ask Toyota, the headliner is the new "Lunar Rock" paint finish on the TRD Pro models shown here. It's not all good news, however; if you were a fan of the company's "Army Green" finish, you'd better grab a leftover, because Lunar Rock replaces that color for 2021 on TRD Pro models. All hope is not lost, however, and we'll circle back to this below.

The highlight here is a series of updates to the 2021 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro, which now gets a set of Nitto Terra Grappler All-Terrain tires on black TRD alloy wheels and re-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks.

If you want a 2021 and absolutely must have Army Green, it's one of the few paint finishes available on Toyota's new "Trail" package vehicles, which were on the floor in Chicago. Based on the SR5 trim level, these more-affordable off-road variants are offered in 2WD or 4WD guise. Common elements include the exterior color choices: the aforementioned Army Green, Cement (gray), Midnight Black, and Super White, all with black badging.

The 2021 Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition includes a Yakima roof basket, TRD Off-Road wheels in gray, the optional sliding load floor, and a 40-quart cooler (in Army Green or Cement) with special brackets that attach to that load floor.

If the pickups are more your speed, the 2021 Tacoma Trail Edition is based on the SR5 Double Cab and gets the Limited model's chrome grille and the TRD Off-Road wheels in gray. Built-in lockable stowage bins are located along the inside walls of the cargo bed, and the one on the driver's side is insulated to function as a cooler. There's also a 115-volt power outlet located in the bed. The 2021 Tundra Trail Edition is based on the SR5 Crew Max body style with the SR5 Upgrade Package. It includes the same bed-side stowage as the Tacoma, as well as special wheels and the grille from the top-spec 1794 Edition model.