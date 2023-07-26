Toyota's New U.S.-Bound Land Cruiser Looks Totally Different

Toyota

After a brief hiatus following the demise of the 200-Series truck, the Toyota Land Cruiser is coming back to the U.S. Toyota will reveal the new truck on August 1 but, based on the teaser, it doesn't look like the U.S.-market version will be the same as the internationally available 300-Series Land Cruiser.

This follows rumors that the next-gen truck will be based on the new Land Cruiser Prado. The Prado has long been the full-size Land Cruiser's smaller brother, but it's best known in the U.S. as the truck upon which the Lexus GX is based. Given that Lexus showed off an all-new GX in June, and that the Prado is due for a redesign, it seems likely that the model will come to the U.S. as a Land Cruiser.

The teaser image seems to suggest so, at least. The grille, headlights, and bumper seem markedly different from the 300-Series Land Cruiser. They have the same blocky motif as the new Lexus GX, albeit with more retro styling. Plus, Toyota already hinted at GX roots in an earlier teaser.

That Lexus offers 33-inch tires, full-time four-wheel drive, a locking rear diff, crawl control, and plenty of other off-road goodies. The full-size Land Cruiser has historically been even more off-road oriented than its Lexus sibling, and given the 60-Series Land Cruiser in the background, we're expecting Toyota to emphasize the truck's utilitarian, off-road roots. Expect it to be a monster off-road. We're hoping the different styling will also mean better approach and departure angles, but we'll see when Toyota reveals the new truck on August 1.

You Might Also Like