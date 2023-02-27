Toyota's vehicle production up by 8.8% in January, still short of plan

Bangkok International Motor Show
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp boosted global vehicle production by 9% in January, it said on Monday, marking its first increase in three months but still coming short of its plan due to COVID-19-related parts shortages.

Toyota, the world's largest automaker by volume, said it produced 689,090 vehicles globally in January, an 8.8% increase from the same month last year. That was just short of the 700,000 vehicles it previously said it expected to produce for the month.

That does not include production from its Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd units.

Domestic production rose sharply, increasing by 30% to 211,572 vehicles, it said. Last year's numbers were hit hard by the chip shortage and COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Global sales slipped 5.6% to 709,870 vehicles, it said, reflecting the continued impact of the chip shortage.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Recommended Stories

  • Incoming BOJ head says jump in trend inflation needed to tighten policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the country's trend inflation must heighten significantly for the central bank to consider tightening monetary policy. The recent rise in Japan's consumer inflation is driven by cost-push factors rather than strong demand, warranting the BOJ to maintain ultra-loose policy, Ueda said. "There's still some distance for Japan to see inflation sustainably and stably meet the BOJ's 2% target," he told an upper house confirmation hearing.

  • Toyota GR Supra will reportedly live on as electric sports car in next generation

    Toyota is rumored to be working on a GRMN variant of the Supra as a swan song before an electric sixth-generation arrives.

  • Cisco works with Mercedes-Benz to create mobile office

    Cisco is working with Mercedes Benz to add its Webex conferencing tools to the dashboard of vehicles arriving in dealerships in the coming weeks, the company said on Monday, as it seeks to turn the car into a mobile office. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E Class will be equipped with Wi-Fi and a cellular data connection, meaning drivers can download the Webex application to appear directly on the touchscreen of the vehicle's infotainment system without needing a mobile phone. As a safety precaution, the users can only use audio when the vehicle is moving, but can use all features when it is parked, including video meetings, automatic transcription, content-sharing, and reactions.

  • Packers restructure Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith contracts

    The wait for word on their quarterback’s plan for 2023 continues, but the Packers are taking care of some other business. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has created cap space by restructuring the contracts of cornerback Jaire Alexander and edge rusher Preston Smith. Alexander was set to have a cap hit [more]

  • Packers restructure contract of CB Jaire Alexander, save $9.5M on salary cap

    The Green Bay Packers restructured the contract of cornerback Jaire Alexander and saved almost $9.5 million on the salary cap in 2023.

  • It's not just eggs and housing: Inflation is also driving up car insurance premiums

    Inflation is the primary culprit behind escalating car insurance prices. pushed up by higher costs for mechanics, repair parts, and more.

  • No Signs China's Economy Isn't Rebounding Well: Qiao

    Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist at BofA Global Research, discusses China's economic outlook, inflation and her outlook for the property sector. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Goldman Sees Modest Yen Weakness From US Rates Despite BOJ Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Pressure from the US bond market may lead to modest yen weakness in the short-term, outweighing any positive impact from speculation of a Bank of Japan policy shift, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns

  • 5 die in SW China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

    At least five workers were killed in a roof collapse at a mine in southwestern China, as hope appeared to be fading for 47 miners trapped under tons of rubble after a mining disaster last week in northern China. Deadly mine disasters occur regularly in China, although authorities have reduced their toll greatly by emphasizing safety and closing smaller operations that lacked necessary equipment. Meanwhile, rescue efforts were continuing at the open-pit mine in the Inner Mongolian region’s Alxa League.

  • Yellen says World Bank nominee's credentials will overcome selection criticism

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that she believes the strong qualifications of the U.S. nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, will overcome any criticism of the selection process. In an interview, Yellen affirmed her support for the longstanding tradition of the United States choosing the World Bank's leader and Europe choosing the head of the International Monetary Fund. "We've taken this very seriously and tried to identify a candidate that we think brings the right skill set to this job," Yellen said.

  • People are waiting hours to go on Super Nintendo World's new Mario Kart ride. Here's how to bypass the long wait and get on the ride faster.

    If the wait for Super Nintendo World's Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge is well over 100 minutes, you may want to consider the single-rider line.

  • How Many More Governments Will American-Trained Soldiers Overthrow?

    There have been at least seven coups led by soldiers who trained with Americans forces in Africa in recent years and the security situation only seems to be getting worse

  • GM's truck production cut signals a turn in U.S. auto sales

    A GM decision to cut production of large pickup trucks at a U.S. plant points to new challenges for Detroit automakers. Sales are up but so are inventories.

  • Biden says China negotiating Russia-Ukraine peace deal ‘not rational’

    President Biden said a Chinese-brokered peace plan between Russia and Ukraine is “not rational” in a new interview, noting that the proposed plan would only benefit Russia. ABC News’s David Muir asked Biden in an interview released Friday what he thought of Chinese peace proposal that Russian President Vladimir Putin applauded last week. “I think…

  • Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she was willing to negotiate with Republicans in Congress over the Biden administration's budget proposal to be unveiled next month - but not as a condition of raising the debt ceiling. "And we're going to show how we're going to accomplish that," she said on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders meeting.

  • Ukraine's defenders have destroyed over 650 cruise missiles and 610 Shahed drones since September

    Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukraine's defence forces have destroyed over 650 Russian cruise missiles and 610 Iranian-made drones since September 2022.

  • Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies dominate Nikola Jokic, first-place Denver Nuggets

    In a battle between the Western Conference's top two teams, the Memphis Grizzlies made a statement with a commanding win over the Denver Nuggets

  • US, other western countries announce fresh sanctions against Moscow

    Ukrainian forces are desperate to hold onto territory around the city of Bakhmut as President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes Ukraine can "win the war" in its second year, but only if western aid continues.

  • Macao eases COVID mask mandate as virus situation stabilizes

    Macao, the world’s biggest gambling hub, has eased its requirements for people to wear masks after mandating them for most of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement said the policy was eased because the virus situation in Macao “has continuously remained stable for the past two months.” In neighboring Hong Kong, authorities last week extended its mandate until March 8 to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses in cold weather, although they have signaled they may ease the requirements soon.

  • Audi considers U.S. plant as Inflation Reduction Act subsidies lure carmakers

    Audi may build an EV production facility in the United States in response to the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.