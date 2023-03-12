Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOY): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited's (ASX:TOY) future prospects. Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of toys and hobbies in Australia and New Zealand. The AU$21m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$25m on 31 July 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on ToysRUs ANZ's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for ToysRUs ANZ

ToysRUs ANZ is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Retail Distributors analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$221k in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 98%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ToysRUs ANZ's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 29% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on ToysRUs ANZ, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at ToysRUs ANZ's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should further research:

Story continues

Historical Track Record: What has ToysRUs ANZ's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on ToysRUs ANZ's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here