Toys R Us is back? Toy brand will debut in every Macy's store by holidays

Grow up a Toys R Us kid? Your favorite childhood toy store is back again.

Macy's announced plans to expand the inclusion of Toys R Us branded toy shops to all of its department stores nationwide by the holidays.

The stores will start rolling out this month and be ready by October, just before the start of the holiday shopping season.

The Toys R Us shops will include demonstration tables where shoppers can try out different toys, and a life-size "Geoffrey on a bench" where kids and adults can pose for photos with the toy brand's giraffe mascot.

Last year, Macy's and Toys R Us announced plans to open up toy shops in 400 department stores. Consumers could also start buying toys online through macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com.

USA TODAY investigation: Utah startup paid $219M by GOP governors for questionable COVID tests

Product recalls: Organic freeze-dried blueberries recalled over high levels of lead

The Macy's Toys R Us in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Macy's revealed during its first quarter 2022 earnings toy sales were 15 times higher than the comparable period before partnering with Toys R Us.

"The customer response to our partnership with Toys "R" Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth," said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

Who owns Toys R Us now?

The once dominant toy store is owned by WHP Global, an investment firm that acquires global consumer brands. In 2021, WHP Global acquired a controlling stake in Tru Kids, the parent company of Toys R Us.

Last December, the company unveiled a new superstore opening at the American Dream mall in New Jersey featuring thousands of toys, a two-story slide and an ice cream parlor.

Toys R Us endured a tumultuous stretch during which the toy superstore filed for bankruptcy and closed down all its stores as it piled up debt and sales couldn't keep pace with larger retailers including Target and Walmart.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toys R Us to appear in all Macy's stores for the holidays