Toys for Tots need doubles as more families seek help

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, a $1,900 mini on-road ATV inspired by the yet-to-be delivered Cybertruck, is once again available to purchase at the Tesla Shop after a previous model was recalled in 2022 due to safety concerns. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said at the time that the mini ATV failed "to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.” The CPSC also said the vehicle lacked an approved ATV action plan, which typically includes safety requirements like rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations and other measures designed to reduce crash, injury and death hazards.