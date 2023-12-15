Toys for Tots helps hundreds of families in first pickup day

Dec. 15—Cardboard boxes were stacked high in the UAW Local 685 hall's gymnasium Thursday. Forming a sort of wall, the Toys for Tots-branded boxes blocked the view of any children who might have stepped into the room.

Nearing the end of the first Toys for Tots pickup day, nearly 500 people were able to walk away with bags filled with gifts.

By the end of the weekend, 1,669 children will have gifts under their Christmas tree due to the Marine Corps, UAW and Goodfellows, Kokomo's longest-running charity organization. Each child supported by Toys for Tots will receive three toys, one board game or puzzle and a handful of stocking stuffers.

Roughly 30 volunteers — including local first responders and AT&T employees — helped make sure the first day ran smoothly.

Kim Graves, president of Goodfellows, noted several people who weren't even scheduled to volunteer stopped by the UAW hall to help. Some people also came by to drop off toys.

"That's where your heart becomes very raw," she said, adding, "They want to make a difference. For them to just show up and know that this is going on, I think it's awesome. It makes me teary eyed thinking about it."

This was the first year Staff Sgt. Christopher Bennington led the Marine Corps effort. Coming from California, and new to the program, he said the gift-giving campaign was rewarding.

"We had a good system worked out. Toys were where they needed to be, we had plenty of them. It went really smoothly," Bennington said. "First day was hectic, sure, my feet hurt, but at the end of the day, I think it's worth it.

"I've had a blast the whole time," he added. "I mean, it's long hours, and it can be stressful coordinating everything, but at the end of the day, you know that you're putting toys back into a community that needs them. And you're getting it from the community."

The organizations started setting up for the event Monday. An 18-wheeler was required to bring all the toys from Grissom Air Reserve Base to Kokomo. Legos and LOL Surprise Dolls were among the most popular gifts this year.

Some of the tables needed to be restocked by the end of the afternoon. With the first day of the event drawing to a close, Bennington was preparing to stop by Walmart to pick out $6,000 worth of gifts to fill the tables for Friday's pickup.

"Howard County really rallies behind the program. I feel really well insulated by the people in our county," Bennington said.

Graves explained the organization received 800 applications this year. Nearly 700 families were accepted into the program, which also includes Cops4Kidz shopping Saturday.

The organization has $193,000 to work with this year. $112,000 came from We Care.

Since the organization doesn't have a building or any paid positions, there aren't many expenses that take funds away from helping community members, Graves explained.

If you're interested, Goodfellows is still accepting donations. Monetary donations can be made online at goodfellowskokomo.org/.

"As long as we have funds we'll continue doing this because you want to make sure that the needs are met for the kids and that no child goes without Christmas," Graves said.

