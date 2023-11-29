Toys for Tots in need of more donations

Nov. 29—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Toys for Tots is seeking more donations to connect children in Southern Indiana with Christmas gifts.

The Marine Corp. Reserve's Toys for Tots program is collecting donations of new toys and monetary donations this holiday season for children in need.

Debbie Adams, coordinator for Toys for Tots in Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Washington and Scott counties, estimates that the local campaign has reached about two-thirds of its goal.

The program serves more than 3,000 children, and the goal is to collect about 10,000 toys. The Southeast Marines Indiana Detachment 1394 operates the local Toys for Tots campaign.

"The pandemic didn't hurt us real bad, but because of the economy the last couple of years, things have been pretty slow collecting toys," Adams said.

Adams is hoping for a "little push" to meet the goals by about Dec. 10. The Toys for Tots campaign kicked off in early October.

"Times are tough for everybody, but they're also tough for kids that don't have anything at all, so that's the need right now," she said.

Last year, the program supported 3,133 children and distributed 9,723 toys.

Toys for Tots collection boxes are located in more than 200 businesses in the area. People can also donate at the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana's location on Green Valley Road in New Albany.

The Salvation Army will distribute the toys to families on Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 along with the Angel Tree donations in the gymnasium of the New Albany location.

"We set up like a little store, and they come in and pick out age-appropriate toys for their children," Adams said.

Monetary donations are also encouraged, and the Toys for Tots collection boxes include QR codes for online donations.

"And then what we do after that, we take it and go buy age-appropriate toys — the groups that we need if we're short in certain age groups," Adams said.

Toys for Tots accepts new unwrapped toys for kids from newborns to age 12. The program typically provides about three toys per child.

"We seem to get a lot of Barbies, but I don't want to discourage that," Adams said. "Older girls like makeup kits, they like those make-a-bracelet, those type of [craft items]. That Plushie pillow thing is so popular this year."

"We tend to get a lot of balls, but that's a good thing," she said. "Skateboards are great. Fishing poles are great."

Toys for Tots also provides books and smaller "freebie" toys for children. Although the program tries to provide each family with a bike, those donations are falling short this year.

"We usually collect almost 500 of those," Adams said. "We only collected about 150 bikes so far, so we're a little short on bikes. We can't promise one to every family this year but we'll do the best we can."

This week, Adams was encouraged to see a donation of 14 boxes full of toys from a baseball tournament in New Albany.

"So that was probably an average of 25 toys per box, so that was a good haul for us yesterday," she said. "That was a good haul for us [Monday], but we need lots of them like that."

She emphasized the need for the program in Southern Indiana.

"There's so many kids in need in our area, believe it or not, and we go to the five counties," she said. "So we [collect for] over 3,000 children whose parents have put their names in for assistance — their parents either don't have jobs or just can't afford it this year."

Toys for Tots helps local children experience "the joy of Christmas," Adams said.

"We try to collect and get the toys out there for the parents to have a Christmas for their children because every child deserves a Christmas," she said.

Go to new-albany-in.toysfortots.org to learn more about the Southern Indiana program.