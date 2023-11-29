Toys for Tots and Washington Trust Bank
We're nearly halfway through the annual Toys for Tots campaign, and Matt Sizemore found out what being part of it means to Washington Trust Bank.
In a filing made to the Colorado Supreme Court, lawyers for former President Donald Trump say that he never took an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States,’’ and should therefore not be banned from the state’s presidential ballots in 2024 based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
It's your last chance for Cyber Monday savings on gifts for all the gadget geeks and smart home enthusiasts in your life.
'What do I like about this sweater? Hmmmm… what do I like about chicken noodle soup when I'm sick or a cozy comforter on my bed or cheesy lasagna?'
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
Two Russian-Israeli hostages were released by Hamas on Wednesday, the Israeli military said. Another 10 hostages are expected to be freed later in the day as part of a truce between Israel and Hamas. The White House has expressed hope for more American hostages to be included in this sixth round. Nine Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company is hard at work to find his replacement. Here's what he had to say on that topic, and other matters, at The New York Times' DealBook Summit.
Happy Spotify Wrapped Day! It's that time of year again where half of your social media feed is clogged with graphics from Spotify's annual, personalized roundup, and the other half is people whining that they don't care about your Spotify Wrapped. Spotify Wrapped shows listeners their most-played songs and artists, along with other fun surprises.
The former South Carolina governor has momentum on her side, but with Trump maintaining his runaway lead, does she have a shot at the GOP nomination?
Dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials fueled optimism that a shift to cutting interest rates is coming.
With the G League Ignite off to its worst start in franchise history since the team formed in 2020, starting this season 0-7, the annual questions are starting to arise about what is the best path for an NBA Draft prospect: pros or college.
'If these pants were a food they would be lasagna and a glass of wine,' says one of 13,000+ five-star fans. Time to grab this winter survival essential!
The founder of the infamous and now-defunct spyware maker Hacking Team was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing and attempting to murder a relative, according to multiple news reports. David Vincenzetti, who launched Hacking Team in 2003, was arrested when police showed up to his apartment after his cousin called the police, local media reported, because he couldn’t reach his wife on the phone. According to Italian newspaper Il Giorno, the woman was visiting Vincenzetti, who reportedly had psychological issues, to take care of him.Vincenzetti allegedly stabbed the woman, and the police found her unconscious.
The Marvel actor arrived for his domestic violence trial Wednesday in NYC holding hands with his new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good. He was also carrying a Bible.
CJ McCollum has been out for more than three weeks with a collapsed lung and fractured rib.
Jorge Martin focuses on running backs seeing a resurgence in their production as the fantasy playoffs approach.
There's been a debate of sorts in AI circles about which database is more important in finding truthful information in generative AI applications: graph or vector databases. AWS decided to leave the debate to others by combining the best of both capabilities in a new service announced today at AWS re:Invent called Neptune Analytics. Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of data and machine learning at AWS, announced the new tool on stage at the the AI keynote at re:Invent, saying that the cloud giant wanted to create something that combines the best of both approaches.
'It lifts all brassy tones beautifully,' say reviewers. Expect soft silver locks from this purple conditioner that's on sale.
Nearly 4,000 dealers representing virtually every major carmaker signed a letter asking the Biden administration to reconsider its EV mandate.
We're heading into the second month of the season — so it might be time to make some tough roster cuts.
San Francisco has to win Sunday, then still needs some help. Here's how we project the NFL playoff field to shake out entering Week 13.