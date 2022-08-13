TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) has announced that the dividend on 4th of November will be increased to £0.045, which will be 13% higher than last year's payment of £0.04 which covered the same period. This will take the annual payment to 6.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

TP ICAP Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 130.6%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

TP ICAP Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

TP ICAP Group has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from £0.112 total annually to £0.095. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.2% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. TP ICAP Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 13% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

TP ICAP Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, TP ICAP Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is TP ICAP Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

