TP ICAP Group's (LON:TCAP) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.079

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 23rd of May to £0.079, which will be 44% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.055. This will take the annual payment to 6.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

View our latest analysis for TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, TP ICAP Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 83.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

TP ICAP Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that TP ICAP Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was £0.112 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.10. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.9% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

TP ICAP Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though TP ICAP Group's EPS has declined at around 3.5% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think TP ICAP Group will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for TP ICAP Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here