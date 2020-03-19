A TP tip: Some restaurants are now offering a side of toilet paper with food orders

An Atlanta firm set up a toilet paper drive-thru to give away the 1,000 rolls that would have gone unused while employees worked from home.

Facebook/Trevelino/Keller

With increasingly strict quarantine measures implemented across the globe, people began panic-buying toilet paper causing global shortages of the paper product.

Restaurants under coronavirus lockdown have been limited to food-pick up or delivery services and are scrambling to get by.

Now, some have found a new business strategy that they hope will give them an edge over their competitors: offering food delivery — with a side of toilet paper.

Under widespread coronavirus lockdown, restaurants across the globe have been limited to food pick up or delivery services and are scrambling to get by.

The coronavirus has swept the globe, infecting more than 227,000 people and killing 9,300, prompting cities and countries across the globe to implement restrictive quarantine measures, including closing down bars and restaurants, ramping down public transit, and implementing shelter-in-place orders to restrict movement and the spread of the infection.

The unprecedented measures have sparked mass hysteria in which people have hoarded and panic-purchased toilet paper causing global shortages of the paper product. The product has proved difficult to find with toilet paper sections at grocery stores barren and the prices for the product skyrocketing online.

Without dine-in customers to use their toilet paper stashes, savvy restaurant owners are now offering up the elusive product to get customers to order food from their restaurants over their competitors. Food & Wine magazine first picked up on the new restaurant trend happening at local food joints across the country.

For two days only, Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington, Kentucky, offered customers a complimentary roll of toilet paper with orders of its southern fried chicken.

For every large pizza ordered at Mequon Pizza Company in Wisconsin, the restaurant is offering a free roll of Cottonelle — and they're giving out the coveted two-ply sheets. If pizza is not what customers are looking to grub on, the pizza shop is allowing individuals to purchase just toilet paper for $1 with a purchase limit of 6 rolls.

One restaurant is offering an exclusive dinner special to its customers: a free roll of toilet paper. "We have the PAPER!!!" Tennessee Pizza Company posted on its Facebook page.

Beacon Tap, a bar and restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, is delivering rolls of toilet tissue with its food orders, too.

A plant-based pizza shop in Venice Beach, California, called Double Zero noted: "desperate times call for desperate measures." The restaurant announced that every delivery order placed would come with a free side of toilet paper "to make sure you stay satisfied and also stocked during this time," according to an Instagram post. However, this exclusive new offer will only be available while supplies last, Double Zero noted.

Restaurants in Outer Banks, North Carolina, and Paso Robles, California, have also jumped on the free tp bandwagon.

Although the trend may have seemed outrageous just a couple of weeks ago, the restaurant industry has been hard-hit by the closures implemented in hopes of curbing the coronavirus. With dine-in customers hunkered down in their homes and others limited to delivery, many food joints have been forced to shutter their doors and lay off workers.

