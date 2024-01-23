TPAC to be part of new East Bank development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of Nashville’s most ambitious projects is taking shape, and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will be included in the plan.

At a Metro Planning Commission meeting held Monday, Jan. 22, it was announced the new TPAC building will be included on what’s labeled “E” on the map below.

(Source: Metro Planning Department)

Metro Nashville will continue to own the land, but TPAC and Metro could end up sharing the cost of developing the road and infrastructure around the site.

It was also said during the meeting that TPAC could also be responsible for a potential update to the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Nothing has been finalized as of this writing.

