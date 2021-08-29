TPC Consolidated (ASX:TPC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At AU$0.10

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) will increase its dividend on the 22nd of September to AU$0.10, which is 25% higher than last year. This takes the dividend yield from 4.1% to 4.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

TPC Consolidated's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, TPC Consolidated's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 48.3% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from AU$0.08 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. TPC Consolidated has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 48% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like TPC Consolidated's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for TPC Consolidated that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

