TPD: 2 men arrested after allegedly robbing, shooting man for marijuana, gaming console

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested two men Monday in connection with a robbery in early October that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brian Knight, 21, and Tylevin Wilson, 21, both face armed robbery and attempted first degree murder charges, according to court records.

On Oct. 10, Knight and Wilson met with another man who had arranged to sell them marijuana at an apartment in the 1300 block of Lake Avenue, just off Lake Bradford Road, in the Providence neighborhood.

Once inside the apartment, Knight took out a 9 mm handgun as Wilson began collecting marijuana and a gaming console, according to a TPD arrest affidavit.

Knight at one point struck the man being robbed on the head with his handgun, knocking the man to the ground as Wilson finished packing, court records said.

As Knight and Wilson were leaving, the man ran after them and eventually tackled Wilson.

Knight turned around, and while the two were in a struggle, he opened fire, a probable cause said.

Knight's shots struck the man seven to eight times and left Wilson with a gunshot wound in his foot.

Wilson and the victim of the robbery both checked into Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare around the same time.

"Knight and Wilson have been identified as Persons of Interest in other drive by shootings, leading Detectives to believe that Knight and Wilson are likely involved in additional incidents involving gun violence," court records said.

