TPD: 2nd man arrested on attempted homicide charge in weekend shooting after Kodak Black concert

A Tallahassee man was arrested on multiple charges after police say he robbed a man before shooting him early Saturday morning near the corner of West Tennessee and Basin streets.

Monterris Telfair, 24, faces charges of attempted homicide, robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. He remains in the Leon County Detention Facility without bail.

In court records, police say he and at least one other man were at the intersection when a man crashed into the back of Telfair's black, two-door BMW.

Telfair and at least one other man got out of the car and walked over to the driver. Telfair then robbed the man behind the wheel before shooting him, the injured man later told police at a Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare emergency room.

Officers arriving at the scene around 3:30 a.m. found several 9mm shell casings and broken glass in the left turning lane that heads north on Basin Street, an arrest affidavit said.

An Uber Eats driver across the street later confirmed the man's story and said she heard three or four gunshots, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police used footage from a nearby surveillance camera to link the car to Telfair. They also used his Instagram account to confirm that he attended Kodak Black's Friday night concert at Baja's Beach Club — a show the injured man attended as well.

On Monday police arrested Zacquize Harace, a 23-year-old police say was in the car with Telfair.

Like his friend, Harace faces charges of attempted homicide, robbery with a firearm, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon.

About 30 minutes before this robbery and shooting, a man was shot in the 2000 block of West Pensacola Street, a short distance from Baja's Beach Club, said TPD spokesperson Alicia Turner, before adding that both shootings happened after venue's event ended.

