TPD arrests man accused of picking up 14-year-old girl, raping her in his car

Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

A man is in custody after Tulsa police say he raped a 14-year-old girl after offering her a ride home.

Last Friday, officers were called near Admiral and Garnett on reports of an abduction. Officers spoke to the victim, who said a man approached her and asked if she wanted a ride.

Instead of taking her where she asked, the victim said the suspect, now identified as Previn Jones, kept her inside the car. However, the woman was able to escape and call for help.

Two hours later, a 14-year-old girl was walking near 31st and Garnett when Jones approached her. Investigators say Jones asked if she wanted a ride home, and she said yes.

Instead of driving her home, investigators say Jones parked behind a car wash, forced the victim into the backseat, removed her clothes, and raped her.

After the initial investigation, the victim was taken to the hospital to get a rape kit performed.

Investigators were able to identify Jones as a suspect after watching surveillance video from a nearby business and interviewing the victim.

Jones admitted to giving the victim a ride and having sex with her. When asked, Jones told investigators that he believed the victim was 18.

Jones was arrested on first-degree rape, second-degree rape, and forcible sodomy. He remains in the Tulsa County jail on bond.

RELATED>>>Tulsa man sentenced to life in prison for rape charges