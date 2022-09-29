TPD arrests man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint while dressed as a woman

Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault.

A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he raped a woman at gunpoint.

Officers say Brandon Herd was dressed as a woman as he committed the crime.

It happened Tuesday night at a motel near 51st and Harvard. The victim said she was standing outside of her hotel room when a man, dressed as a woman, asked if she knew where he could buy some drugs.

After she said no, Herd allegedly hit the victim in the head with his gun, then forced her into the room.

The victim said Herd raped her while pointing a gun at her head. An elderly friend of the victim was in the room during the attack.

Before he left, the victim said Herd raped her a second time before ransacking her room. Investigators say Herd stole the victim’s personal belongings and left in a yellow car.

Motel employees called police Thursday after spotting Herd in the area. Officers found Herd quickly with the Tulsa Police Department helicopter.

The victim identified Herd as the suspect, and he was in possession of her items.

Herd faces charges of first-degree rape after former conviction of a felony, robbery by force or fear after former conviction of a felony, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Herd remains in jail on a $205,000 bond.