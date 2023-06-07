TPD arrests out-of-state murder suspect in south Tallahassee

A wanted murder suspect from Tennessee was found and arrested Wednesday by the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD posted on social media that due to recent incidents in the area, officers were "proactively patrolling" the area near Jack McLean Jr. Park when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. Officers stopped the car at the intersection of Polk Drive and Meridian Street knowing the driver had a suspended license and the car had an illegal tint.

Jaylon Rhodes, a suspect from a shooting incident in Memphis, Tennessee, was a passenger in the car, said Heather Merritt, a spokesperson for TPD. The driver was not arrested.

The two appeared nervous and provided the officers with false information when asked for their names, according to the online update.

Rhodes, 22, is wanted for his involvement in a March shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, that killed one and injured two others. Police say he had illegally entered his ex-girlfriend's home and then went upstairs and shot one victim, according to an ABC 24 report. Two others were shot as he was leaving the home.

He is currently being held at the Leon County Detention Facility until he is extradited to Memphis. He was charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon.

TPD does not know how long Rhodes might have been in Tallahassee before his arrest, Merritt said.

