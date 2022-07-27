TPD arrests suspected member of human trafficking ring

A Tulsa man has been arrested, accused of working in a human trafficking ring.

Officers with TPD’s Human Trafficking and Vice Unit carried out a search at a Tulsa home Tuesday. Inside, they found Jeremy Glazier with a gun and 300 grams of drugs.

Glazier was previously known to the unit as a sex trafficking suspect.

Officers spoke with a victim and determined that Glazier is involved with an ongoing sex ring in the Tulsa area.

Glazier was arrested on several charges, but will be charged federally as he is a Native American. He is in the Tulsa County jail on a federal hold.