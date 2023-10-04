TPD arrests third suspect, the alleged getaway driver, in shooting that injured officer

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested the third and final suspect in connection with the shooting that injured an officer after a home-invasion robbery.

Tyrell Guinnie, 26, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of being an accessory after the fact. He is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

"As a result of these diligent efforts, all individuals linked to the attempted homicide of the officer are now in police custody, ensuring the safety and security of our community," TPD wrote in a social media post.

After an "exhaustive investigation," TPD said evidence confirmed Guinnie's role as the getaway driver for John'Darious Wright, 25, and Rahiym Sanders, 26.

Wright and Sanders invaded the home in the Villas of Westridge on Sandpiper Street off West Tharpe Street, according to TPD. Wright shot the police officer before the two fled the scene.

Wright was arrested a week ago on charges of attempted homicide while resisting an officer, home invasion robbery, obstructing police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sanders was arrested Tuesday in Alachua County on charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder, home invasion robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"When this incident first occurred, I stood before the community and said we were not going to rest until we located and arrested the individuals responsible for injuring one of our own," Police Chief Lawrence Revell said TPD's post, "and that is exactly what happened."

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TPD arrests third suspect in shooting that injured officer