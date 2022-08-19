TPD: As car pulls into gas station, woman struck by gunfire; faces life-threatening injuries

A woman was injured and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Friday morning.

At around 3 a.m., the woman was inside a car that pulled into the Marathon Gas station at 2259 W. Tennessee Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department, when someone in the parking lot began firing multiple shots at the vehicle. The woman was hit and rushed to the hospital.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. at the Marathon Gas Station, located at 2259 W. Tennessee Street. pic.twitter.com/OraebeLGxR — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) August 19, 2022

A TPD spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the shooting, including whether the woman was the intended target of the shooting.

As of Friday mid-morning, the shooting is still an open investigation, and police are asking any witnesses who did not speak to an officer at the scene to call TPD at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

There have been at least 83 shootings in Tallahassee since the new year, resulting in 58 injuries and 13 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

