TPD continues Monday shooting investigation

Lenah Allen, Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Ga.

Nov. 2—THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Police Department is still investigating the Monday shooting incident but has confirmed all persons involved have been identified.

Officers responded to the shots fired call around 4 p.m. in the North Stevens and Crystal streets area.

The number of people involved has not been released and no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed.

TPD, however, assured there is no immediate threat to the community in connection to the incident.

No other information will be released regarding the incident at this time, TPD said.

