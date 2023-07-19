TPD cop sues Wakulla deputy over 'false arrest'; sheriff's lawyers call complaint 'baseless'

A Tallahassee police officer is suing a Wakulla County deputy over an encounter outside a high school that he claims amounted to his false arrest, though he was never charged or cited.

Trent Sexton, a veteran Tallahassee Police Department officer, filed a lawsuit in May against the deputy, Arturo Cordoba, and Wakulla County Sheriff Jared Miller alleging false imprisonment and arrest. A lawyer for the deputy called the claims "baseless" in a recent motion to dismiss.

The complaint alleges that Sexton was dropping his child off in March 2020 at Wakulla High School when the deputy "accosted" him, held him against his will and falsely accused him of speeding.

Cordoba told Sexton he clocked him going 28 mph and told him to slow down, according to the complaint. Sexton denied he was going that fast and suggested he had to have his equipment checked. He also said Cordoba didn't have the legal right to detain him because he was on private property.

"Cordoba became agitated and said, 'Do you want to take this as a warning to slow down or do you want to see where this goes?' " the complaint says. "Deputy Cordoba was verbally abusive and combative toward plaintiff."

The lawsuit, which seeks more than $50,000 in damages, says Sexton was "publicly humiliated" by the encounter and suffered mental anguish, pain and suffering lost wages and employment opportunities. Tallahassee attorney Marie Mattox, who is representing Sexton, did not immediately return a phone call or text.

"Plaintiff was ... restrained by defendant's use of coercive words and threats of force as well as actual force and immediate means of coercion against plaintiff, so that the plaintiff was restrained and deprived of liberty," the complaint says. "Defendant restrained plaintiff without any justification and in the absence of probable cause."

Tallahassee attorney Michael Spellman, who is representing Cordoba, moved on June 30 to dismiss the lawsuit, writing that Sexton's allegations were "woefully deficient" to pierce the statutory immunity from lawsuits granted to public employees and police officers.

Florida law says public officers can't be held personally liable for civil claims unless they acted in "bad faith" or with "malicious purpose" in a manner showing "wanton and willful disregard of human rights, safety or property."

"By his own admission, Deputy Cordoba only detained plaintiff long enough to warn plaintiff to 'slow down' while dropping his child off at Wakulla High School," the defense said in its motion to dismiss. "This brief detention and warning humiliated plaintiff, a Tallahassee Police Department officer, so badly, he elected to clog the court system with a baseless lawsuit."

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TPD cop sues Wakulla deputy over 'false arrest'; sheriff's lawyers call it 'baseless'