TPD finds hard drive containing child pornography inside hidden compartment, man in custody

A Tulsa man sits in jail, accused of uploading hundreds of child pornography images to a Google account.

Members of the Tulsa Police Sexual Predator and Digital Evidence Recovery Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Oct. 2021.

Investigators say a person in Tulsa was uploading hundreds of explicit images featuring children to several Google accounts. The accounts were created by the same person using different names.

Investigators say the accounts were accessed from a home where Christopher Lee Shields lived.

Officers served a search warrant at Shields’ home on Jun. 10. A flash drive was found inside a hidden compartment in a wall. Shields’ phone and the flash drive contained the child pornography images.

Investigators will work with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to identity the victims. It’s not clear if Shields had physical contact with the victims.

Shields was arrested on five counts of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count against the computer crimes act.

